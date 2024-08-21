The Democrats Just Erased All of Their Progress on Foreign Policy

That assassination, of course, brought Washington and Tehran to the brink of war. And so has Israel’s war in Gaza. While an all-out war in the region has so far been avoided, the risk of a major conflagration will persist so long as the war drags on and the U.S. and Israel exchange airstrikes with Iran and its allies. If Biden wants a “lasting regional peace,” the evidence suggests that a ceasefire in Gaza is the best way to achieve it.

In the platform four years ago, the language concerning Saudi Arabia was largely dedicated to calling for the end of U.S. support for Riyadh’s devastating war on Yemen. And as a candidate, Biden pledged to turn Saudi Arabia into a “pariah.” But he has eroded that promise little by little, and earlier this month, the administration lifted its years-long ban on providing the Kingdom with offensive weaponry. So it’s perhaps no surprise that the 2024 platform touts his administration’s plan for a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, which it believes will bring peace and stability to the Middle East. But such a deal, which has been in the works for month, only contains vague promises of an undefined Palestinian state while providing Riyadh with a security guarantee that could commit U.S. soldiers to defending the Kingdom. The October 7 attacks and subsequent war make clear that the Trump-era Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, Bahrain, and other Arab states—and on which this plan is based—did nothing to promote peace in the region.

The 2020 platform included a section on ending forever wars and the lessons that should be learned from decades of misguided military interventions, including opposition to regime change and the need for informed consent to war from the American public and its elected representatives in Congress. That has been completely removed in the 2024 platform. (The administration’s major accomplishment in this realm—the end of the war in Afghanistan—receives only one sentence.) Also absent is the section arguing for the balancing of defense spending with other foreign and domestic priorities; instead, the entire platform ends with a section titled, “Strongest Military in the World.”