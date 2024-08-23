The Black Mark on the Democrats’ Big Party

That seemed to be the theme for much of the week: positive vibes and celebration, with anything threatening to dampen the mood kept out of sight and mind. Around the city of Chicago, protestors chanted and marched to call attention to Palestinians and the war in Gaza, but they were safely kept blocks away from the convention. When the two sides did intersect, some of the Harris delegates made it clear they weren’t interested in listening, in one eye-catching instance attendees leaving the third night of the love fest were spotted covering their ears as protesters read from the names of Gazans killed by Israel.

DNC attendees cover their ears as the names of dead Palestinian children are read as they leave the convention pic.twitter.com/9bueCbFeEr — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) August 22, 2024

It didn’t have to be this way. In fact, the four-day affair kicked off with some optimism, as Democrats devoted time and space on Monday for an unprecedented panel on Palestinian human rights with Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, who worked in Gaza during the war; James Zogby, an Arab-American and former DNC committee member; and Layla Elabed, co-chair of the Uncommitted National Movement. The optimism would be short-lived. That night, the party would send a different message.



During Joe Biden’s speech, three delegates tried to unfurl a “Stop Arming Israel” banner. Delegates snatched the banner away, and covered the banner with Joe Biden signs. One of them, a visible Muslim woman in a headscarf named Nadia Ahmad, was hit on the head with those signs. There’s been no word from party officials about that incident, although Ahmad has filed a complaint with Chicago police.

