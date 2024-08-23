Democrats Pulled Off Their Banging Party. Now For the Morning After.

The clubby, giddy vibe of the 2024 convention contrasted heavily with the two most recent Democratic presidential crowning ceremonies. In 2020, the “convention” was largely held virtually, due to to the coronavirus pandemic. And while 2016 had the historic distinction of being the first convention to nominate a woman candidate in former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the excitement of the occasion was occluded by lingering resentment over a bitter primary fight with Senator Bernie Sanders. Whereas President Joe Biden essentially coasted through the 2024 primaries before he dropped out of the race, Sanders mounted a campaign that earned him several delegates at the 2016 convention, who were not necessarily gung-ho about Clinton.

That conflict, however, is a mostly forgotten spat from a more innocent era. While the enthusiasm for Harris was significant, it was not universal. There was a significant split screen effect on the ground, between the thousands of eager supporters inside the arena, and the angry dozens seated outside. Supporters of the “Uncommitted” movement, who have attempted to use what electoral leverage they have to force the Biden administration to broker a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, held an impromptu sit-in outside of the United Center on Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday in protest of the decision by the national committee to not to allow a Palestinian-American speaker to deliver remarks. Their sense of alienation could be seen just a few feet outside of the arena. “We would love nothing more than to be inside celebrating the politics of joy, but not everyone was included,” said Jeremiah Ellison, a city council member in Minnesota.

Georgia state Representative Ruwa Romman, a Palestinian-American lawmaker who had prepared remarks to deliver before the convention, told me on Tuesday that Harris needed to prove she heard the concerns of young voters and voters who are concerned about the U.S. approving weapons transfers to Israel. “Our job as a party is to show people that we’re not just asking them for their vote and then leaving them behind. We’re asking them for their vote for the express purpose of getting to the policies that they are looking for,” Romman told me on Tuesday.