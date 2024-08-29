“There Are Several Efforts”: Bill Kristol on Republicans for Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris has, for now, turned the presidential race around. She entered the contest five weeks ago inheriting Joe Biden’s three-point deficit. Now, she’s 3.5 points ahead. She’s changing minds, but is she changing Republican minds? Michael Tomasky asked longtime Republican commentator—but current Harris supporter—Bill Kristol if he thinks Harris can penetrate the party of Lincoln. “It makes a big difference if you can knock Trump down from 95 to 90 percent among Republicans,” Kristol says. And what about the big names, like Cheney and Bush? “There are several efforts” afoot to make it happen, he says. Listen to find out more.

