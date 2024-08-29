You are using an outdated browser.
WHO’S NEXT?

“There Are Several Efforts”: Bill Kristol on Republicans for Harris

For this Inside Story, editor Michael Tomasky talks with Bill Kristol about Republican support for Kamala Harris, from regular voters to the big names.

Vice President Kamala Harris has, for now, turned the presidential race around. She entered the contest five weeks ago inheriting Joe Biden’s three-point deficit. Now, she’s 3.5 points ahead. She’s changing minds, but is she changing Republican minds? Michael Tomasky asked longtime Republican commentator—but current Harris supporter—Bill Kristol if he thinks Harris can penetrate the party of Lincoln. “It makes a big difference if you can knock Trump down from 95 to 90 percent among Republicans,” Kristol says. And what about the big names, like Cheney and Bush? “There are several efforts” afoot to make it happen, he says. Listen to find out more.

Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic and the author of five books, including his latest and critically acclaimed The Middle Out: The Rise of Progressive Economics and a Return to Shared Prosperity. With extensive experience as an editor, columnist, progressive commentator, and special correspondent for renowned publications such as The Guardian, The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Daily Beast, and many others, Tomasky has been a trusted voice in political journalism for more than three decades.

