I Really Hate It When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Right

But the need to refute such misinformation shouldn’t obscure the seriousness of what we do know about microplastics. Researchers like the Dutch scientist who co-authored one of the recent studies are also stating the obvious: “yes, we should be concerned,” ecotoxicology professor Dick Vethaak told National Geographic last year. “Plastic should not be in our blood.”

Those who make their living hawking plastic toxins naturally seize upon scientific ambiguity to portray concern over plastic particles as fearmongering. The trade association that represents bottled water—one of the most unnecessary products on earth—gleefully crowed this month that there was “no scientific consensus” on the harms of plastics in drinking water, adding that media reports on the topic “do nothing but scare consumers.”

But if you’re not the CEO of a bottled water company, it should be clear that having tiny bits of plastic in our bodies can’t be good. For one thing, their effect other living creatures, including earthworms and fish is well-understood. A government study last summer found that plastic particles compromised the immune systems of fish, making them more likely to die when exposed to viruses. A large body of research has also found that microplastics affect fish in a range of other ways: weakening their fertility, disrupting their feeding habits, harming their livers and damaging their gills, among other problems. They cause a range of similar ills in laboratory rats and mice, including, alarmingly, “dysfunctions of the intestine, liver, excretory and reproductive systems.”