For an Honest Israel-Gaza Cease-Fire, the United Nations Is Needed

American officials, including Blinken, have violated and ignored clear U.S. law about the use of defensive weapons in an offensive way that kills children and women indiscriminately. No wonder Americans opposed to the Israeli war on Gaza are calling for an arms embargo on a country accused of war crimes and possible genocide. Even President Biden agreed that the protestors outside the Democratic convention had a point, yet no weapons embargo was decided upon. Sure there are domestic pressures on the White House, but that is exactly why the U.S. is in a difficult position of being an ally and a neutral arbitrator at the same time.

The Biden administration has also violated U.S. law that forbids sending funds to any government that impedes the delivery of basic humanitarian supplies. That is what is happening in Gaza without U.S. officials insisting on the honest execution of American law. The Americans are also abandoning their trusted Arab allies as the Israelis insist on violating the U.S.-sponsored 1977 Camp David accords and the succeeding annexes after the U.S.-supervised 1993 Declaration of Principles. The presence of Israeli troops on the Philadelphi corridor between Egypt and Gaza is a clear violation of those agreements, yet the U.S. is allowing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to suggest that Israel need only withdraw one kilometer from the 14-kilometer border area. Instead, Washington should side with its Egyptian ally and with signed peace agreements.

The failed efforts to reach a cease-fire are also happening because of the way the talks are being conducted and the spin that they are getting. The powerful U.S. and Israeli media machines continuously claim that Hamas was the party that rejected the latest cease-fire proposal. However, a careful reading of the official statement of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) shows that they have in fact accepted the earlier Biden proposal, which was also approved by the United Nations Security Council.