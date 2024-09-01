You Better Believe Kamala Harris Is a “Real” American

Americans are human and therefore susceptible to these tactics, which is why we are tied two months out in a choice between a prosecutor and a convicted felon. In 2021, Rachel Kleinfeld at the Carnegie Endowment explained that the “bedrock idea” of the violent right is that “white Christian men in the United States are under cultural and demographic threat … and Donald Trump will safeguard their way of life.” In 2019, former Cato scholar Will Wilkinson (who was later fired for telling the truth about political violence) wrote that “America’s parties have now split relatively cleanly,” with internal migration and self-selection creating Trump’s America: “a zero-sum, ethnocentric mindset receptive to scapegoating populist rhetoric about the threat of ‘un-American’ immigrants, minorities, and liberal elites.” In 2017, a Reuters/Ipsos survey found more than a third of American adults agreed that “white people are currently under attack in this country.”

This mindset is grim and unsettling, but I believe that we will defeat it. America is better than Putin and Trump think we are. Every patriot who values the soul of America will stand with Harris against these smears.

That includes me. I am a real American. I was born here, a child of immigrants. To me, America is a place where Michelle, a Jew whose grandparents fled the pogroms, could marry Rolf, a war refugee from Germany whose aunts and uncles were Nazis. My mom and dad met in grad school at Cal, and I was born in Oakland—simple biological facts also true of the vice president. If Trump 2024 suggests that Harris is not American, they literally deny my American identity.