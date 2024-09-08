Kamala Harris Is Imitating Biden’s Very Bad Media Strategy

This was always a ridiculous idea. Yes, The New York Times has its flaws. But read its staff editorials—it is certainly not in the tank for Trump. Instead, the Biden campaign was guided by a premise that is hostile to the very practice of journalism: that the threat Trump poses to the country means that any scrutiny of Biden was unwarranted and unfair. Biden wasn’t being hidden from the press because he was old but because his advisers were engaged in a self-destructive feud with the media. That feud has continued now that Harris is the nominee.

This is troubling in and of itself. But it’s also troubling because it suggests that the people running the Biden campaign still have influence in the Harris campaign. They shouldn’t. They ran the most inept reelection campaign in recent memory, one that was racing toward a Trump landslide. None of these people have any business being anywhere near an election that’s this consequential. Instead, they’re using the same silly ideas—the Times is out to get Harris!—to guide their decisions, embracing sycophants, TikTokers, and YouTubers while hiding their intelligent candidate from intelligent reporters at major outlets that are followed by millions of intelligent voters. So who, exactly, is insulting whom here?



Harris is more than capable of talking to the press and taking clear stances on issues (even if she’s developing a habit of changing her mind, even on issues that almost no one is talking about). She should talk to the press more. She should do it to show that she can run the country, which she can. She should do it to show that she understands policy, which she does. She should do it because it will generate media attention that will almost certainly benefit her campaign. But she should also do it to show that she isn’t just running the same campaign that was losing handily to Trump six weeks ago. Because right now, that’s exactly what she’s doing.

