Trump’s Awful Arlington Scandal Takes Its Most Disturbing Turn Yet

The Army has yet to provide Democrats in Congress with its internal incident report detailing the confrontation, even though they have been demanding it for almost two weeks, a congressional aide familiar with the situation tells me. Democrats have also demanded a blow-by-blow account of what exactly was communicated to the Trump campaign before the incident. Trump aides were warned against carrying out prohibited activities, and a full accounting would show the degree to which they knew in advance that their filming would violate specific laws and regulations. That has not been forthcoming either, the aide says.

Three senior House Democrats—Representatives Adam Smith, Jamie Raskin, and Mark Takano—are set to release a new statement Tuesday that increases the pressure on the Army for more information. The lawmakers—ranking Democrats on the Armed Services, Oversight, and Veterans’ Affairs committees, respectively—call on the Army to immediately provide answers to their questions, and they urge the Army to offer a full accounting to relevant law enforcement officials who would decide if a criminal assault took place.

“The alleged assault of an Arlington staff member by Trump campaign staff requires a strong official response,” the three Democrats said in the statement, which was provided to The New Republic. It adds that the “failure to properly investigate this egregious incident in a timely manner and hold violators accountable undermines the integrity and honor of Arlington National Cemetery” and erodes “norms requiring nonpartisanship in the military.”