Edith Olmsted/
/

J.D. Vance Brutally Mocked for Defending Arlington Cemetery Fight

J.D. Vance, a veteran, tried to downplay Trump campaign staffers getting into a physical fight with employees at Arlington National Cemetery.

J.D. Vance looks down during a Donald Trump campaign event
Alex Wroblewski/AFP/Getty Images

J.D. Vance failed desperately Wednesday to spin a story about two of Donald Trump’s staffers allegedly pushing an employee at Arlington National Cemetery—and is being absolutely roasted for it.

During his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, the former U.S. Marine tried to downplay allegations that members of Trump’s team had verbally and physically assaulted a cemetery staff member on Monday.

After a wreath-laying ceremony for those killed three years ago at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan (Vance mistakenly called it Abbey Road), Trump’s team reportedly wanted to take pictures in Section 60, where recent U.S. casualties are laid to rest. Photography is strictly prohibited in that area. When they were met with resistance, campaign staff pushed their way in, according to NPR.

The incident has sparked outrage, but Vance had a different group to blame for the firestorm: the press.

“Well, I-I think first of all, the altercation at Arlington Cemetery is the media creating a story where I really don’t think there is one,” Vance said, claiming that there was “verifiable evidence” that the campaign was permitted to have a photographer with them.

Vance insisted it was all OK because Trump had been invited by the family of a veteran, notably leaving out the part where his team may have potentially violated federal law by bringing a photographer. Video footage from Trump’s time in Section 60 was published to his TikTok Tuesday, overlaid with thoughtful music and audio of Trump blatantly lying about the number of U.S. casualties during his term.

Vance’s move to blame the press is hardly surprising considering he can’t stop denigrating them at practically every single appearance—the Ohio senator openly grinned while a CNN reporter was booed at his rally Wednesday.

It is, however, a notable shift from the Trump team’s other egregious excuse. Trump’s communication director Steven Cheung had claimed that the incident was the fault of the ANC staff member who was “clearly suffering from a mental health episode,” and denied there was an altercation “as described.”

Later on stage, Vance brought the incident up yet again, in service of one of his deflated one-liners.

“Now, yeah, I mean i-it-it is amazing to me, that you have apparently somebody at Arlington Cemetery, some staff member, had a little disagreement with somebody, and they have turned—the media has turned this into a national news story,” Vance said.

“You know what I think our veterans care a lot more about? That Kamala Harris’s V.P. nominee lied about his military service,” Vance quipped, trotting out his same tired “stolen valor” attack against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Online, Vance was slammed for his comments, which seemed to incidentally confirm that an “altercation” had in fact taken place, while laughably attempting to downplay it at the same time.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot
Read about what happened at Arlington National Cemetery:
Trump Tries New Excuse for Messy Fight at Arlington National Cemetery
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

J.D. Vance Brags About How Smart He Is Right Before a Humiliating Slip

J.D. Vance confused a suicide bombing with a Beatles album.

J.D. Vance gestures while speaking at a Donald Trump campaign event
Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

Even when Ohio Senator J.D. Vance thinks he’s winning, he’s losing.

During a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, the Republican vice presidential pick took a moment to pat himself on the back for his ability to speak off the cuff.

“Ma’am, I don’t need a teleprompter, I’ve actually got thoughts in my head, unlike Kamala Harris,” Vance told the crowd.

But the high didn’t last long. Moments later, Vance appeared to need a scripted reminder when he misremembered the name of Abbey Gate, the location of a horrific suicide bombing in 2021, for the location of The Beatles’ London recording studio. Monday marked the three-year anniversary of the terrorist attack just outside of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan, which killed 170 Afghans and 13 American service members.

The unfortunate flub was wrapped into an answer for a genuine scandal plaguing the Trump campaign, which was caught Tuesday violating federal law as staff members filmed Donald Trump laying a wreath in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, where recent military casualties are buried. Campaign staffers then launched into a verbal and physical fight with cemetery officials, who reportedly asked the campaign to stop videos. Federal law prohibits politically related activities in the cemetery, including taking photos and videos in support of a political campaign.

“The altercation at Arlington Cemetery is the media creating a story where I don’t really think there is one,” Vance told the crowd. “There is verifiable evidence that the campaign was allowed to have a photographer there. They were invited to have a photographer there. There is verifiable evidence that the families of these poor people who had their loved ones die three years ago at Abbey Road, excuse me, Abby Gate, those 13 Americans, a lot of them were there with the president.”

“It is amazing to me that you have, apparently, somebody at Arlington Cemetery, some staff member had a little disagreement with somebody and the media has turned this into a national news story,” Vance continued. “You know what I think our veterans care more about? That Kamala Harris’s V.P. lied about his military service.”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz served as an enlisted soldier in the Army National Guard for more than two decades, ultimately attaining the rank of command sergeant major. He enlisted in the Nebraska National Guard at the age of 17 and transferred to the Minnesota National Guard 15 years later in 1996. As part of the job, he responded to natural disasters, served with the European Security Force to support the war in Afghanistan, and was stationed around Europe to train with NATO militaries. He received several Army medals and retired as a master sergeant shortly before running for Congress in 2006. Walz has repeatedly said he left the military in order to run for office, not out of cowardice as Vance has suggested.

Vance’s boss, meanwhile, received a conveniently timed bone spur diagnosis that helped him skirt the Vietnam War draft in 1968. He’s also managed to recently upset veterans with his anti-military rhetoric, including for claiming that the Presidential Medal of Freedom he awarded to one of his billionaire donors was “much better” than the nation’s highest military honor, the Medal of Honor.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Elon Musk Makes His First Political Hire—in Promise of Chaos to Come

Elon Musk’s new hire is a troubling sign of his plans to influence the next election in favor of Donald Trump.

Elon Musk
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk is making a serious dive into politics, hiring a longtime Republican political adviser.

Chris Young, who has worked as a field organizer for former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal, the field director for the Republican National Committee, and most recently, a political official at a pharmaceutical trade association, will be helping with Musk’s political initiatives, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing three anonymous sources.

Part of Young’s job will be to help Musk with the pro-Trump America super PAC he founded. Young, who has experience leading Republicans’ voter registration efforts, is also expected to help with field organizing.

The hire is a big step for the billionaire and world’s richest person, whose political involvement has been limited and flaky in the past. Republicans have lamented Musk backing out of grand promises and spending pledges, seeing him as a potential meal ticket and inspiration that doesn’t follow through.

For example, The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Musk planned to donate $45 million per month to the America PAC in support of Donald Trump, raising the hopes of many in the GOP. But the tech mogul later denied that report, saying he’d actually be giving at “at a much lower level.” Musk has engaged in different ways, though, secretly lobbying Trump along with Tucker Carlson to choose J.D. Vance as his running mate, and allowing misinformation to run rife on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), that benefits Trump.

Musk’s super PAC has also been collecting voters’ personal information under the guise of inviting them to register to vote, drawing the ire of state governments and putting the PAC under investigation. And although it’s not $45 million, the PAC has begun spending money, $5.8 million as of two weeks ago, to help Trump’s election efforts. X has been pushing Trump’s advertisements on the social media platform, coinciding with Trump’s buggy interview with Musk on the website.

The new hire suggests that Musk will be making more moves in politics, possibly getting his super PAC involved in political contests besides the presidency, and maybe taking advantage of Young’s field experience and trying to push Trump on a more local level. Either way, a billionaire engaging more in politics and spending a lot of money does not bode well for our democracy, particularly when it’s on behalf of a convicted felon who repeatedly attacks the electoral process.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Jim Jordan Plays Trump’s Personal Attorney With New Subpoena

The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed Loren Merchan, the daughter of the judge presiding over Trump’s hush-money case.

Jim Jordan speaks with Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday subpoenaed a company run by the daughter of Justice Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s hush-money case, over faulty allegations of political bias.

Loren Merchan, the president of Authentic Campaigns, a political consulting group that has worked with Democrats, became a focal point of Trump’s attacks against New York State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan. The justice is expected to dole out the former president’s sentence for his hush-money trial on September 18.

In a letter sent Wednesday, the House Judiciary demanded that Authentic Campaigns provide any evidence regarding whether Loren Merchan’s company worked for Trump’s “political adversaries,” and whether she might’ve financially benefited from Trump’s trial and subsequent conviction.

House Republicans have been attempting to get their hands on documents from Authentic Campaigns for the past month, which they hope will prove Trump’s claims that Merchan’s company worked with Trump’s enemies, and therefore her father could be dismissed from the case for bias.

Mike Nellis, the founder of Authentic Campaigns, publicly shared his company’s response to Republicans’ first request for information earlier this month, criticizing the committee for wrongly “villainizing” his colleague.

“Authentic had no role, involvement, or influence whatsoever in those judicial proceedings,” Nellis wrote, claiming that his company had no contracts with Biden for President, Harris for President, or the Democratic National Committee since January 1, 2023.

Authentic Campaigns’ list of clients includes both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s 2020 presidential campaigns, according to its website. In 2019, Harris’s campaign doled out $7.5 million to the firm for digital advertising and creative consulting, and more than $2.1 million in 2020, per CNN. Authentic has also touted Representative Adam Schiff as one of its biggest clients.

Nellis called Trump’s claims that Loren Merchan had raised tens of millions off of Trump’s trial “unequivocally false.” He also lambasted the committee for “using valuable time and taxpayer dollars to perpetuate a false right-wing conspiracy theory,” calling it a “disgraceful misuse of power.”

What started as a long-shot bid to oust Justice Merchan during Trump’s trial has become a quest by his staunchest defenders, such as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, to see his conviction vacated. Trump claimed that Merchan was “totally compromised” because of his daughter’s work for Democrats, and escalated his rhetoric by naming her directly.

Trump’s personal attacks against Merchan’s daughter led to a political firestorm, causing crazed MAGA fanatics to harass and even send death threats to Loren and her colleagues, according to Nellis.

After Merchan placed a gag order on Trump, prohibiting him from making rampant, baseless accusations against the judge, courtroom staff, and family members, Fox News took up the task of claiming Loren’s work was grounds for her father’s dismissal from Trump’s trial.

Earlier this month, Trump’s team had once again requested to delay Trump’s sentencing, suggesting it would mitigate the “appearances of impropriety” created by Loren Merchan’s prior work for Harris, and Nellis’s donations to the Harris-Walz campaign.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

The Weird Fake Influencers Being Used to Support Trump

Multiple pro–Donald Trump accounts are using photos lifted from the profiles of European influencers.

Donald Trump holds his arms out while speaking at a campaign event
Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Disinformation is already sinking its heavy hand into the 2024 election.

Several MAGA influencers with sizable followings have been revealed to be nothing more than smoke and mirrors. One account, @Luna_2K24, accrued nearly 30,000 followers by posting suggestive selfies, including one of a woman in a white bikini captioned “Would You Support Trump Being The President forever?”

But despite garnering the attention of some of the far right’s biggest bulldogs, including MAGA lobbyist Marty Irby, Luna isn’t real. Instead, the woman photographed is German fashion influencer Debbie Nederlof, who told CNN that she was shocked to find that her image was pushing pro-Trump propaganda.

“To be honest, ‘what the f**k?’ was my reaction. That was my reaction, because I have nothing to do with the United States. With Trump, the political things over there. What the hell do I—from a small place in Germany—care about U.S. politics?” Nederlof told CNN.

The X account, @Luna_2K24, was deleted by the time of publication.

At least 17 other European women—from the Netherlands to Russia—have had images of their faces and bodies stolen and artificially altered for use as digital assets to push pro-Trump messaging online, according to a CNN investigation in collaboration with the Centre for Information Resilience that assessed 56 MAGA accounts.

Many of the accounts reshare each others’ content with blatantly Trumpian hashtags, including #MAGAPatriots, #MAGA2024, and #IFBAP (I Follow Back All Patriots). The images they share feature beautiful young women with artificially altered clothing in order to make otherwise unbranded clothing sport Trump slogans. Some of the accounts’ captions also feature English language errors, which CNN reported could be indicative of “foreign interference.”

Trump himself has also been caught elevating fake images for the benefit of his campaign. Earlier this month, Trump posted a fabricated image of notoriously litigious pop star Taylor Swift clad in red, white, and blue, posing like Uncle Sam before an American flag emblazoned with the text: “Taylor wants YOU to vote for Donald Trump.”

“I accept!” Trump captioned the image.

Trump has also shared A.I.-generated content of himself and X owner Elon Musk dancing together.

When pressed on his apparent affinity for the doctored images, Trump brushed off any responsibility, telling Fox Business correspondent Gary Trimble that he simply “didn’t generate them.”

“Somebody came out. They said, ‘Oh look at this,’” Trump said after a campaign event in Asheboro, North Carolina. “These were all made up by other people. A.I. is always very dangerous in that way.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Goes on Crazed, Violent Rant Calling for Death of His Enemies

Donald Trump went on a fascist posting spree on Truth Social after receiving news of his latest indictment.

Donald Trump yelling
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump had some kind of meltdown on his Truth Social profile, all before 10 a.m.

His many posts and “ReTruths” were conspiracy laden, crude, and calling for the death or imprisonment of his enemies. One showed Harris, Bill Gates, Anthony Fauci, and other Democrats wearing orange jumpsuits captioned with: “HOW TO ACTUALLY ‘FIX THE SYSTEM.’” Multiple posts had QAnon themes, particularly the slogan “WWG1WGA.” Other posts called for a military tribunal for former President Barack Obama, and attacked the FBI, the Justice Department, and the House January 6 committee.

Twitter screenshot Azi™️ @Azi: What Donald Trump's verified account on Truth Social is reposting (with screenshots of Trump's posts on Barack Obama, Fauci, Hillary Clinton, and more)

When his posts weren’t full on fascist, they were simply vulgar instead. One such post showed an old photograph of Kamala Harris and Hillary Clinton together, with a comment below reading “Funny how blowjobs impacted their careers differently…”

If Trump’s posting binge is a reflection of his state of mind, it’s not a good one. The Republican presidential nominee and convicted felon has experienced many setbacks as of late. On Tuesday, special counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment against Trump for his role in trying to overthrow the 2020 federal election.

Meanwhile, polling shows him neck-and-neck with Harris in the pivotal state of North Carolina, which voted for Trump in the last two elections. A series of revelations from a new book by his former national security adviser, General H.R. McMaster, have been particularly damaging. And he’s been whining about the debate coming up against Harris on September 10.

All of this bad news coupled with a conspiracy-laden, sycophantic social media feed cannot be healthy for Trump, particularly with his ongoing cognitive decline. Last week, he accidently praised Harris and Biden, saying they made the country “very safe.” Older voters, typically a reliable voting block for Republicans, reportedly think that he is in poor health, especially regarding his mental condition. And experts see patterns in his speech and behavior that have been worsening for years.

Trump’s campaign staff and his loved ones should be getting the former president to spend less time on social media, especially at his age. But they’re invested in seeing him be himself in the hopes that he will return to the White House. Plus, he’s not likely to heed a good piece of advice if it comes with the slightest threat to his ego.

Paige Oamek/
/

Supreme Court Issues Another Blow to Biden’s Student Loan Relief Plan

The Supreme Court is refusing to save Joe Biden’s SAVE plan for now, leaving millions of borrowers in legal limbo.

Two men hold signs in front of the Supreme Court that read "40 Million Borrowers Need Relief Today!" and "Student Loan Relief is LEGAL."
Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We The 45 Million

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to revive the Biden administration’s multibillion-dollar student debt relief plan. The decision from the court means Joe Biden’s student loan repayment (SAVE) program will remain stalled until the Eighth Circuit rules, leaving millions of borrowers in legal limbo.

The SAVE plan has been attacked and legally challenged by more than a dozen red states since it was announced one year ago. The Justice Department filed an emergency request to lift an appeals court order that blocked the program, but the justices’ unanimous ruling Wednesday leaves a nationwide injunction in place.

In an unsigned order, the court said the temporary pause will remain in place, as it expects the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a fuller decision on the plan “with appropriate dispatch.”

Biden’s student loan repayment program lowered monthly undergraduate loan payments for low-income Americans and provided earlier loan forgiveness for borrowers with smaller initial loans.

Roughly 7.5 million people signed up for relief through the SAVE plan. In February, the administration announced they would erase $1.2 billion in student debt for over 150,000 borrowers through the SAVE plan. Over four million individuals have a $0 monthly payment under the plan, which would save the typical typical borrower around $1,000 a year, according to the White House.

The case is expected to return to the Supreme Court’s desk. In a decision in 2023, the Supreme Court ruled 6-to-3 that Biden could not implement a more wide ranging student debt relief plan without congressional approval.

“This is a recipe for chaos across the student loan system,” Mike Pierce, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center told the Associated Press.

This story has been updated.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Team Trump Is Freaking Out Over Corey Lewandowski’s Return

Donald Trump’s decision to bring back Corey Lewandowski is not sitting well with some of his campaign staff.

Corey Lewandowski at the Republican National Convention
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s new campaign adviser has left the former president’s team worried that there could soon be chaos within their ranks—which might hurt Trump on the field.

Corey Lewandowski’s sudden and mysterious arrival in the Trump campaign earlier this month initially sparked fear of staffing shake-ups.

While Trump referred to Lewandowski, who served as his campaign manager in 2016, as his “personal envoy,” Lewandowski has reportedly referred to himself as the “campaign chairman.” It’s unclear what his job as a senior adviser entails, and the Trumpworld veteran has attempted to distance himself from early reporting that he was positioned above Trump’s campaign co-managers, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles.

Earlier this month, Puck News reported that Lewandowski’s appointment could spell trouble for LaCivita and Wiles. There was early speculation that the decision to hire him, which came straight from Trump (who apparently loves to stoke interpersonal drama, according to one of his ex-advisers), was meant to spark a power struggle among his senior campaign staff.

Both Wiles and LaCivita remain in their positions as the campaign approaches 60 days until the polls open, and serious concerns that anyone will be ousted have faded. But now, a new fear has emerged among Trump’s team.

The concern now is whether any potential infighting or new appointments might create an unwelcome distraction from the race, people familiar with the matter told The Guardian. This could present a problem for Lewandowski, who has a history of stealing the spotlight from Trump with his own alleged misconduct.

In March 2016, Lewandowski was arrested for intentionally grabbing and bruising the arm of a female reporter. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, although the charges were ultimately dropped because there wasn’t enough evidence to convict him. At the time, Trump defended him, telling reporters, “I think it’s a very, very sad day in this country when a man could be destroyed over something like that.”

But Lewandowski was fired a few months later. He reportedly also had some infighting with Paul Manafort, who ultimately replaced him.

Lewandowski was later ousted as the head of the Make America Great Again super PAC in 2021, after he was accused of making unwanted sexual advances toward a Trump donor.

Trump communications director Steven Cheung dismissed The Guardian’s reporting. “All of these fabricated stories about the campaign are nothing more than click bait,” Cheung said. “None of these palace intrigue stories have been remotely correct.”

Political reporter Jake Lahut spoke with four Republicans familiar with discussions about Lewandowski’s new position, and who’ve previously worked with the GOP operative, about what his return could mean for the Trump campaign.

With Lewandowski’s reinstatement into Trump’s presidential campaign, one can expect a steady slate of unwieldy messaging events and chaotic press conferences, the sources told Lahut.

In an effort to increase Trump’s exposure in the news cycle—which has more or less been taken over by his new opponent—without breaking the bank, Lewandowski has reportedly been pushing for smaller events.

There are also some concerns that Lewandowski’s return could create drama within the Trump campaign. “There’s probably shit brewing,” one Trumpworld source told LaHut. “Like the old days.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Top Republican Donor Rips Trump Over New Team Members

A major GOP donor is warning Trump about the new appointments to his transition team.

Donald Trump
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s decision to bring Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and former Representative Tulsi Gabbard on his presidential transition team has upset a major Republican donor.

Eric Levine wrote a scathing email commenting on Trump’s move, accusing him of “trying to lose” and saying “It is hard to imagine a more destructive announcement.” 

Twitter screenshot Matthew Kassel @matthewkassel: In a new email, Eric Levine, a top GOP donor who said last March he would vote for Trump “reluctantly and with reservations,” assails the former president for adding RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard to his transition team: “It is hard to imagine a more self-destructive announcement.” (with screenshots of the email)

Levine described Kennedy as “an anti-vax kook who sees conspiracies behind every tree and under every bed,” and attacked Gabbard’s past as a former vice chair of the Democratic National Committee and co-chair of Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign. Instead, he recommended that “rather than seeking and coveting the endorsement of fringe candidates with fringe policy positions that offend most Republicans and Independents,” Nikki Haley should be on the transition team.

“It is her voters that he should be focusing on,” Levine wrote.

The GOP fundraiser was already a less-than-enthusiastic supporter of Trump’s 2024 campaign, telling Politico last year that the convicted felon “is a metastasizing cancer who if he is not stopped is going to destroy the party.” But in March this year, he had a change of heart, telling other Republicans in a memo that “reluctantly and with reservations, I have decided I will vote for Trump in November.”

Levine’s opinion is a worrying signal for Trump, who still needs Republican donations to mount a strong campaign between now and November. The donor’s views probably mirror that of many other Republicans, donors and rank-and-file alike, who support Trump generally but aren’t diehard MAGA loyalists. His point about Haley may be prescient, as some supporters of Haley’s presidential campaign have already formed a “Haley Voters for Harris” political action group.

Levine called out Trump for focusing on “fringe candidates like RFK and Gabbard” at the end of his message.

“As a former Haley voter and Reagan Republican, I say to you Mr. Trump, speak to me and my follow [sic] Republicans. Reject the fringes. Fight for the middle. If you do not, you will forever be known from this day forward, as the ‘Former President,’” Levine wrote.

Paige Oamek/
/

Top J.D. Vance Aide Has Troubling Ties to Shadowy Far-Right Group

J.D. Vance aide Parker Magid has worked for the consultancy group Beck & Stone. Here’s why that’s so troubling.

J.D. Vance speaks in front of a mic. A row of U.S. flags is behind him.
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

J.D. Vance’s press secretary might be even stranger and more frightening than Vance himself.

According to an investigation by The Guardian, the senior aide has a number of connections to far-right think tanks and extremist Christian nationalist groups. Parker Magid was recently promoted to Vance’s press secretary after serving as deputy press secretary since March 2023. Since graduating college in 2021, according to his LinkedIn, Magrid has created a troubling “new right” network in a short amount of time.

Before joining Vance’s office, Magid worked for Beck & Stone, a brand consultancy group whose clients include secret societies, “counter-revolutionary” magazines, and think tanks. The firm also has close connections to the Claremont Institute, an openly anti-democracy think tank that is also filled with Vance allies.

Beck & Stone is led by Austin Stone and Andrew Beck. Beck, who is also a Claremont co-founder, identifies as a “civilizationist,” a rebrand of Christian nationalism. Earlier this year, Beck wrote in the Claremont Institute’s online publication that “those who want Christian civilization should prioritize re-Christianizing America, not re-nationalizing Christianity.”

Recently, Beck & Stone has done work for the far-right organization the Society for American Civic Renewal. Beck claims to have “created the brand identity, designed the mark, and crafted the website” for the men-only club that wants to replace the government with an authoritarian “aligned regime” to achieve “civilizational renewal.” Beck also claims to be a member.

Magid, along with Beck and Stone, also attended a private fundraising event for then Senate candidate Blake Masters in November 2021. Masters, like Vance, is a Peter Thiel–backed far-right political candidate who keeps losing elections, most recently failing to win the Arizona Republican primary for a House of Representatives seat.

If you need any more proof that Trump’s pick of Vance for vice president shows a frightening vision for a more extremist, Christian nationalist country, just take a look at the company he keeps.

