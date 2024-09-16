Trump’s Anti-Haitian Hate Has Deep American Roots

“We were just here working peacefully and caring about our family and all of this. The community was okay. There was still a group of people in Springfield who saw the coming of the Haitians as a threat. But normally, generally, the community was so open with us,” he told me.

Then, in 2023, tragedy struck. A Haitian man—who had moved to Brazil in the aftermath of the earthquake, then came through Mexico in 2022—was driving through town when he crossed a median and plunged into a school bus. Several students were injured, and 11-year-old Aiden Clark was killed. School bus crashes are rare, but not unheard of nationally: From 2013 to 2022, there were 976 crashes in the United States involving school buses, killing a total of 1,082 people, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. But instead of treating the incident as referendum on traffic or bus safety—or sign to spark an effort to make sure immigrants get the proper training and licensing to drive (the Haitian driver, who has been convicted of manslaughter and fourth-degree vehicular homicide, had a Ohio ID card but a Mexican drivers’ license)—Clark’s death became a rallying point for nativists and xenophobes, inside Springfield and out.

Springfield’s Haitian community began to earn the attention of habitués of far-right message boards and anti-immigration spaces. The town’s name became a specific talking point for JD Vance, Ohio’s youngest senator and a protégé of the authoritarian internet billionaire Peter Thiel. In July, Vance brought up Springfield in a speech to the National Conservatism Conference, a far-right gathering obsessed, as the journalist Sarah Jones observed, with fertility, race, and the specter of a “post-white America.” Vance held up the Ohio town and its struggles to house and care for the new arrivals as evidence that immigration “has made our societies poor, less safe, less prosperous, and less advanced.” This was a classic white supremacist argument, as exemplified by the notoriously racist French novel The Camp of the Saints: by taking in those seeking refuge from poorer places—even places made poor by our own country’s heavy-handed policies and ruthless exploitation—we will become like them, if not destroyed by them, ourselves.