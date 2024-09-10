J.D. Vance’s Shocking Explanation for Sharing Cat-Eating Conspiracy
The Republican vice presidential candidate is more than happy to share racist conspiracy theories with zero proof.
J.D. Vance amplified a false and racist rumor that Haitian immigrants are stealing and eating pets in Ohio—without seeing any evidence himself.
The Republican vice presidential nominee shared the conspiracy theory on X Monday, accusing the immigrants of being in the U.S. illegally, “draining social services” and “generally causing chaos.” In addition, the Trump-Vance campaign sent out a news release repeating the false claims, saying “it’s coming to your city next.”
When The New York Times contacted the campaign, they did not provide any evidence, and only said Vance was responding to large numbers of calls and emails from Springfield, Ohio residents, who have also repeated the claims in town meetings. But according to the local newspaper, the Springfield News-Sun, there have been no police reports of any pets being killed and eaten, and the conspiracy seems to have originated from a Facebook post that didn’t contain any evidence.
The rumor was also given life after a report from Canton, Ohio, of a woman who was arrested for allegedly killing and eating a cat. The woman, however, is a U.S. citizen, and there is no indication she is a Haitian immigrant.
Conservative politicians, pundits, and influencers have all amplified the rumor, which furthers the right-wing narrative that immigrants are invading the country, breaking laws, and bringing their savage cultural practices with them. In 2018, Donald Trump reportedly claimed that all Haitian immigrants have AIDS and referred to the country as a “shithole.”
With a presidential debate approaching Tuesday night between Trump and Kamala Harris, Republicans will likely repeat such claims in an attempt to frame Democrats as being soft on immigration, and conflate this false rumor with the perpetual “border crisis.” Will Democrats have an effective response, and call out these claims for how weird they are, or will they adopt Republican fearmongering?