The Insidious Legal Theory Behind the Abortion Rights Rollback

We can see this conspicuous absence all over the current panoply of abortion restrictions. This is particularly the case in the definitions embedded in the legislation, which often feature elaborate wordings that foreground the legal identity of the fetus and de-emphasize that of the pregnant person. For instance, the provision of the Georgia Code that defines classes of persons currently defines “unborn human child” to mean “a member of the species Homo sapiens at any stage of development who is carried in the womb”—but never references the person whose body contains that womb.

Meanwhile, the Kentucky prohibition on abortion manages to define the term “pregnant” without ever referring to a woman as a self-sufficient and independent entity: “‘Pregnant’ means the human female reproductive condition of having a living unborn human being within her body throughout the entire embryonic and fetal stages of the unborn child from fertilization to full gestation and childbirth.” The naming of the legislation often follows along similar lines—the relevant portion of Oklahoma’s public health code, for instance, states that “This act shall be known and may be cited as the ‘Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.’” These laws all share the defining feature of coverture: the erasure of the woman’s identity in the presence of a “superior” legal interest. The only thing that has changed is the identity of that superior interest.

Legislative restrictions on abortion replicate another key structure of coverture: targeting those who help others get abortions, rather than the person actually getting the abortion. This was a defining feature of coverture—since under coverture, women had no independent legal identity to be targeted. For instance, in a 1900 criminal case in West Virginia, the state Supreme Court affirmed the conviction of a man “for producing an abortion on” the pregnant woman, with the court stating he “was certainly the instigator, the promotor, and prime mover thereof…. This girl, as shown by her own testimony, was as completely under his control as though under lawful coverture.”