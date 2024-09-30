Saturday Night Live Deserved Better Than Saturday Night

It’s worth asking, circa 2024, what kind of filmmakers would seek to further enshrine Saturday Night Live in general and its intractable, multimillionaire commander in chief in particular. Last year, in her fair-use parody tour de force, The People’s Joker, director Vera Drew reimagined Michaels as a cheapjack, computer-generated fascist lording over the American comedy establishment; it was a genuinely imaginative engagement with SNL’s institutional power, and a savage update of the affectionate character assassination previously enacted by Mike Myers in the Austin Powers films (Myers reportedly modeled his performance of Dr. Evil on Michaels). If there’s one thing that champions and detractors of Michaels alike can probably agree on at this point, it’s that he can take a joke, but Reitman and Kenan push in the other direction. At one point, their Michaels invokes Che Guevara in his presentation to NBC’s money men. Later the filmmakers literally set their hero next to the sculpture of Prometheus adorning the entrance to Rockefeller Center—a moment that is pretty definitively not played for laughs.

It’s telling that Saturday Night tries to align itself philosophically with the figure of SNL’s original head writer, Michael O’Donoghue (Tommy Dewey), a pop-Voltaire-ian wit who spray-painted the word “danger” on the walls of his office as a kind of artistic ultimatum. One wonders what O’Donoghue—who was hired and fired three times in his 10 years at Saturday Night Live—would make of a movie that’s so afraid of even slightly defacing its subject? The most egregious case is probably when Morris breaks the tension backstage and clears his conscience—by caustically serenading the cast and crew with the immortal refrain “Gonna get me a shotgun and kill all the whiteys I see.” The implication in the cozy, smiling reaction shots is that his colleagues, rather than being suitably chastened, are in on the joke; the irony that a performer who has spoken eloquently—and sometimes exasperatedly—about his tokenization ends up being used to validate the idea that Saturday Night Live was one big happy family. Ditto the way that the show’s female cast members are reduced by the script to mostly levying complaints about their own marginalization—an issue that a more daring movie might have treated as an actual sticking point.

The more you know about the history of Saturday Night Live, the more equipped you are to get the script’s in-jokes and to recognize the essential falseness of the storytelling.

There is a fundamental paradox at the heart of all of this, which is that the more you know about the history of Saturday Night Live, the more equipped you are both to get the script’s myriad in-jokes (one among many: The crew snacks on boxes of the fictional “Colon Blow” cereal) and to recognize the essential falseness of the storytelling—the way the movie takes every possible opportunity to flatter its subjects, its audience, and itself. At the same time, you don’t have to be a comedy scholar to roll your eyes at the relentlessly on-nose dialogue (“They want you to fail,” blurts Ebersol at a moment of truth), or the running joke where a stagehand is forced to literally rebuild a collapsed bit of set decoration brick by brick. The final scene inevitably features O’Donoghue and Belushi doing their great, bewildering bit about a haughty speech therapist and his sweetly deferential client, which ends with both men feigning heart attacks—a non sequitur that was designed to shake the audience of the day out of its complacent expectations and let them know that anything was possible.