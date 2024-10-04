The New Supreme Court Session Opens Monday. It Will Not Be Pretty.

These revelations, exposed by The New York Times in May, came in the context of the looming ruling in Trump v. United States. When that decision finally came on July 1, Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., writing for the court’s six-justice conservative majority, judged that “the nature of Presidential power entitles a former President to absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for actions within his conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority.” Sure, Roberts did make clear that there is “no immunity for unofficial acts,” in case Trump really did decide to test his invincibility by shooting someone on Fifth Avenue. But that was small consolation.

The immunity ruling was the capstone of conservative victories handed down by a court where three justices had been nominated by Trump (Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett) and two by George W. Bush (Roberts and Alito). During the session that began a year ago and ended last spring, the Supreme Court struck down the Chevron deference; sided with Grants Pass, Oregon, in severely curbing the rights of the homeless to camp in places like parks and public plazas; limited the extent to which prosecutors could charge the Trump supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on January 6; struck down the Biden administration’s rule on air pollution that originates in one states but affects another, as is often the case; nullified a federal ban on gun enhancements known as bump stocks; and upheld South Carolina’s heavily gerrymandered congressional districts, which had been drawn to minimize Black representation.

All those decisions came on the heels of 2022’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, a case that originated in Mississippi and became the vehicle conservatives had sought for decades to finally shatter the federal reproductive health protections that had been enshrined in Roe v. Wade a half-century before. After that decision, it became difficult for many Americans, who by and large oppose abortion bans, to see the Supreme Court as anything but a catchment basin for the Federalist Society and Heritage Foundation.