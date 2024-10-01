How Tim Walz Can Take Down J.D. Vance—in the Nicest Possible Way

But risking that almost supernatural level of appeal is the one reason Walz should probably restrain himself from the sort of taunts that have surely followed Vance around for his whole damn life. Don’t get me wrong: Mocking the conservative movement is always punching up. Mocking a venture capitalist will never make you look like the small one, either. But right now, Walz’s enormous cache of positive name recognition balances on being the guy that protects people from bullies, and IRL, J.D. Vance’s chin-trembling attempts to ape normalcy look too much like those of a scared child for Walz to benefit from in a “they’re weird”–centered strategy.

Focusing too much on “they’re weird” in the brightest spotlight Walz and Vance will see all season would also underserve the scale of both the moment and the epic tragedies unfolding around us. The aftermath of the last debate showed us the risk of dismissing hateful rhetoric as merely deviant. It was weird to accuse Haitian immigrants of eating cats and dogs, sure. And amplifying that internet conspiracy has led to racial terrorism, which is, unfortunately, well within historical norms for this country. Not weird at all, in a way.



To actually take Vance, Trump, and the rest of the MAGA ghouls more seriously suggests a different kind of direct assault: Instead of mocking Vance, and risking that he’ll come off looking like a victim, Walz should use his time to make sure people know who the real victims are. Let him speak with tight-lipped anger over what’s happened to the people of Ohio—especially those in its Haitian American community. Let him pound the table over the climate catastrophe that currently has the Southeast United States in its grip; lend his voice to the grief felt by people who have lost loved ones to the bans on reproductive care. Walz’s biggest asset as a politician is weaponizing the energy of a dad whose child has suffered.

