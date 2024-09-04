Tim Walz Trolls J.D. Vance by Buying Donuts Like a Normal Human Person
Tim Walz’s stop to purchase donuts went viral amid comparisons to J.D. Vance’s inability to do the same thing.
After Republican vice presidential pick J.D. Vance went viral last week for being extraordinarily awkward at a donut shop in Georgia, Democrat Tim Walz had to poke fun at him during a snack stop in Pennsylvania.
Pursuing sweets like whoopie pies and donuts at Cherry Hill Orchards in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Walz slid in a joke while speaking to voters.
“Look at me, I have no problem picking out donuts.”
Walz and his daughter, Hope, talked with the manager about his business that has existed in the area for over 50 years, and took back whoopie pies and apple cider donuts for volunteers. Compare Walz’s pit stop to that of Vance and you can draw a representative picture of the candidates.
“I’m JD Vance, and I’m running for vice president,” the Republican candidate said to a worker as he walked into Holt’s Sweet Shop in Valdosta, Georgia, last week.
“OK,” she responded. Vance then ordered “a lot” of glazed doughnuts, “some sprinkle stuff,” cinnamon rolls, and “whatever makes sense” before he was asked to stop filming.
Though certainly being able to order dessert isn’t the most important pressing political skill, being able to speak to others like a human being sure doesn’t hurt.