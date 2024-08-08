With Tim Walz, Kamala Harris May Give Families a Lifeline

“You don’t win elections to bank political capital,” Walz wrote last year about his governing strategy. “You win elections to burn political capital and improve lives.”

That mentality forms part of the rationale for why Harris chose Walz as her running mate. It also indicates an interest by Harris in returning to unfinished business from the Biden administration—namely, the Build Back Better agenda, President Joe Biden’s massive social policy proposal that died in the Senate in 2022. The Build Back Better Act included universal prekindergarten, free community college, and 12 weeks of paid family leave. Much of what the Minnesota state legislature approved in 2023 was based on what could not be passed on the federal level in 2022.

Indeed, Minnesota’s state child tax credit was inspired in part by the federal credit implemented by the 2021 American Rescue Plan, Democrats’ massive coronavirus relief legislation. That credit expired at the beginning of 2022, although the Build Back Better Act would have reimplemented it. Like the expanded federal child tax credit, the Minnesota credit is refundable, meaning that it is accessible to families too poor to pay income taxes. The result could be an ouroboros of campaign talking points: With the help of a Democratic Congress, Harris and Walz would want to implement a federal expanded child tax credit, as Walz did in Minnesota, which was modeled after the federal expanded child tax credit.