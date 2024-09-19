Here’s What Made Trump’s Springfield Lie So Dangerous—and So Effective

Days after the debate, Springfield schools and hospitals began receiving bomb threats. About half of the students in the English as a second language class one Springfield woman ran for her Haitian neighbors didn’t come to class the night after the debate, “because they genuinely didn’t feel safe leaving their houses,” she told a reporter. A town hall organized by the news outlet The Haitian Times was threatened and couldn’t meet in person. A group of Proud Boys—the neofascist group that Trump had instructed to “stand back and stand by” at a 2020 debate and who played a leading role on January 6—showed up in Springfield and marched. When asked about the Proud Boys on Face the Nation that day, Vance said coldly, “Of course, I don’t align myself with the views of the Proud Boys,” before immediately launching into more racist lies about immigrants, dismissing the Proud Boys as a tactic by the “media” to “distract” people. A Spectrum News reporter has been keeping a running list of places in Springfield “that have either been placed on lockdown, evacuated, closed, or searched at some [point] over the last week due to threats.” He has counted 33 separate bombs threats. Among them: Springfield City Hall, a threat that Mayor Rob Rue said specifically “used hateful language towards immigrants and Haitians in our community.” On Monday, elementary school kids got ready for picture day and were evacuated instead. There had been another bomb threat. “Frustrated parents say they suspected it would happen,” reported the journalist Amanda Moore.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the right-wing social media moral panic crew seem to be backing off this. Vance especially is unrepentant, all but admitting that he knows what he is saying is damaging to Haitians and isn’t true. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Vance’s campaign knew before the debate that the racist stories about stolen pets were lies. “If I have to create stories so that the American people actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people,” Vance said on CNN, “then that’s what I am going to do.” And an unnamed Trump adviser told The Bulwark that the campaign is content to have this story continue in the news. “We talk about abortion, we lose. We talk about immigration, we win,” the Trump adviser told Marc A Caputo. “We’ll take the hit to prove the bigger point.”

We lack a good way to talk about what is going on when a major presidential campaign—consisting of a former president and a current senator—and a network of right-wing media influencers seem to be drawing from the same well of propaganda. Who is driving who? Underneath it all, underneath the campaign, underneath the information economy, there is a ready pool of anti-immigrant and racist ideas available to anyone who cares to tap into them. The presidential campaign, influencers, and the individuals making the bomb threats and neofascist groups descending on the town create a feedback loop for these ideas, reinforcing them, spreading them, fueling them.