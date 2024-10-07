Israel Is Trapped by Its Own War Machine

No one should be made to relive that evening, when the smoke was still rising and the only authority was that of panic. But in the aftermath of October 7, 2023, mingled with the rage, the grief, the humiliation that night, there should have been another feeling: a stunned clarity. That the barbarism and blood visited on the Nova festival and kibbutz Be’eri were mirrors of a blood and barbarism long inflicted on the West Bank and Gaza. That the homelessness of one people was never sound enough reason to enforce homelessness on another. That deterrence and military might will fail if you don’t acknowledge why your enemy fights. That the pursuit of domination will never lead to peace or even a tolerable kind of stasis; it leads instead, with depressing regularity, to its gory opposite.



If that day is to have any meaning, if the memory of the dead is to be used for a higher purpose than as license for more murder, it must be in service of a moral lesson: No state can live sanely in a condition of permanent siege. With that lesson, Israel’s leaders would have put the planes back in their hangars, reversed the tanks back to their depots, switched off the algorithm that allows them to coolly and clinically slaughter the blameless by the dozen, and on October 8 immediately restarted negotiations for a just peace.

Don’t waste time with counterfactuals, we historians are told. Counterfactuals are just fantasies, really, wishful dreams, and they become more deceitful the further they drift from reality. But to mourn the present and wish for something different is not a counterfactual. It is a warning of the kind that has been sounded at every critical juncture of the last eight decades and has always been ignored by those who have the power to behave differently.

The path was laid in 1967, in the euphoria of victory in the Six-Day War and the seizure of what little territory the Palestinians had in their possession. Instead of retreating from what did not belong to it, instead of adhering to the laws and resolutions that told it to withdraw, the Israeli state chose to exalt its armies as colonists of the future. I.F. Stone, as great a moral mind as he was a journalist, saw easily and early what was chosen by refusing peace in favor of a God-given arrogance on the land. Radical though he was, Stone was no Bundist or anti-Zionist. In 1946, he had sailed as a reporter and sympathizer from Poland with survivors and escapees of the Holocaust on what he called the “Jewish Mayflowers,” dodging the British blockade to Mandate Palestine. It was worry and fear that made him notice, in 1967, the vice-grip tighten:

The spiral of fear and hate … the atmosphere of a besieged community, ringed by hostile neighbours … turning every man and woman into a soldier, regarding every Arab within it distrustfully as a potential Fifth Columnist, and glorying in its military strength. Chauvinism and militarism are the inescapable fruits.… In the absence of a general settlement, war will recur at regular intervals.

“The finest day,” Stone hoped, will be the day Israel “achieves reconciliation,” a greater and more permanent triumph than any military victory. Every day since the Six-Day War, and every day since October 7, has been in defiance of these warnings, these hopes. Every day has been proof that generations of leaders could have picked a wiser course and chose not to. Every massacre is a choice.