What Harris Needs to Say About Hurricanes

Halting this worsening crisis is possible, Harris and Walz should emphasize, but only if we ditch the untenable status quo. Republicans have proven themselves hostile to addressing the tangible problems facing Americans—as evidenced, for example, by Project 2025’s proposals to gut disaster planning, relief, and recovery efforts. The GOP’s fossil fuel boosterism, refusal to invest in preventive infrastructure, and further deregulation of home insurance markets only heightens susceptibility to disasters and exacerbates their consequences. A dozen years ago, North Carolina’s Republican-led legislature passed a law that prohibited policymakers’ use of sea-level rise projections and mandated the use of historical data in a rapidly changing world. Last year, the same legislature passed a law that hindered the modernization of residential building codes and reduced funding available for climate resilience, locking homebuyers into more exposed housing while driving up insurance costs. In Florida, the GOP-controlled state legislature passed a law—pushed by Governor Ron DeSantis after he raked in millions of dollars from the insurance industry—that makes it harder for homeowners to sue insurers for acting in bad faith.

There is no such thing as a purely “natural disaster.” Disasters always reflect the interaction between naturally occurring hazardous forces (though even those are now typically supercharged by global warming) and socially produced patterns of injustice and vulnerability. Moreover, there is no such thing as a “climate haven.” The recently leveled city of Asheville was marketed as a safe place that people in coastal areas should move to. The widespread lack of flood insurance there is a market failure enabled by lawmakers who allow insurers to disaggregate hazards into discrete categories with different coverages rather than requiring them to properly pool risks and provide comprehensive, all-peril policies (or creating a public program that does so).

Harris’s message should be that Democrats recognize that the climate emergency is a cost-of-living crisis that affects all of us, albeit unequally; that her administration is committed to pursuing egalitarian and sustainable solutions, from massive investments in green social housing, green transit, and green energy to the provision of public disaster insurance. The only thing Trump, JD Vance, and the MAGA movement have to offer is the dystopian politics of the “armed lifeboat.”