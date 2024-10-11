Can $1 Billion Buy an Election?

While it can be tempting for a campaign to spend excess money on targeted ads, that may not be the most effective method for reaching voters, argued Faiz Shakir, an adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders who worked on his presidential campaigns. The tricky task faced by campaign strategists with access to a seemingly bottomless war chest is figuring out “how best to utilize those dollars such that you’re maximizing the way in which that candidate is being seen or heard by various people,” he said. Shakir recalled the Sanders presidential campaign spending money on sponsoring music festivals, or sending pizza to campaign volunteers.

Against a candidate like Trump, who has deeply motivated voters, Shakir suggested Harris’s campaign should focus on tangible ways to get voters to the polls. “We should assume once again that Trump will have a huge turnout, not because he’s got an awesome field operation, but because he’s got a high intensity of loyalty,” he said. “But then you can have that bit of a marginal difference just being able to go reach people, get them to vote, meet them where they’re at and say, ‘Hey, I’m going to help you get to the polling place.’”

Spending money on a targeted ad that reaches 500,000 people who aren’t committed to casting a ballot may not be as effective as hiring campaign organizers that contact 10,000 people who are more likely to turn out on Election Day, particularly in a race where the outcome will be decided by a few thousand votes.