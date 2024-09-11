The Crypto Bros Are Taking Over Politics

You can get a good sense of their activity by studying the spending going on in the Buckeye State. In August, Defend American Jobs, an arm of the Fairshake PAC network, announced it would spend at least $12 million to defeat Democratic Senate Banking Chair Sherrod Brown. A win for Republicans in Ohio would almost certainly give the party control of the Senate. With this announcement, the second-wealthiest super PAC in the nation got knee-deep in the effort to prize Democrats from their seats in the guise of fighting cryptocurrency regulation.



But the move cost the dark money organization some of its bipartisan gloss. Following the news of Fairshake’s support of Brown’s opponent, Republican Bernie Moreno, top Democratic donor Ron Conway broke away from the uber-powerful super PAC. “There is an ‘elephant in the room,’” Conway wrote to dozens of donors in an email acquired by Politico. “We have two factions: a moderate faction and a Donald Trump faction (Brian and Marc),” referring to Marc Andreessen and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.

Conway claimed that the news that the PAC would spend $12 million on the Ohio race came as a surprise to him, which he viewed as a “slap in the face” to himself and Senator Chuck Schumer—who spoke at a “Crypto4Harris” town hall fundraiser that week alongside billionaire Mark Cuban and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. “Because of your selfish hidden agendas it is time for us to separate,” said Conway. “This is a wake up call to myself that I have been working too long with people who [do] not share common values and that is unacceptable.… I will … no longer compromise myself by associating or helping.”