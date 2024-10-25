The “Godfather of AI” Predicted I Wouldn’t Have a Job. He Was Wrong.

The length of a career in radiology, and the skills imbued during our training, allow for adaptation to new technologies. A few of my faculty mentors are old enough to remember the pneumoencephalogram, a technique in which cerebrospinal fluid was drained from around a patient’s brain and replaced with air, after which X-rays were obtained as the patient rotated in an elaborate, vaguely medieval gurney. It was only a few decades ago that the radiology department housed physical film and radiologists operated a foot pedal that rotated radiographs onto a viewbox. Now we have brain MRIs.

As a nascent radiologist, I envision a future in which algorithms perform some of the tasks we do now, but there exist other images or procedures—perhaps not yet invented—that people like me continue to perform and oversee. While AI boosters generally focus on machine learning in image interpretation, AI is also being explored for “noninterpretive tasks” like reducing imaging artifacts, shortening scanning time, and optimizing technologist workflows. It’s challenging at this point to see through the fog of hype, although I don’t doubt that AI will play a significant role in my job in a few decades. I’m reminded of futurologist Roy Amara’s aphorism: “We tend to overestimate the effect of a technology in the short run and underestimate the effect in the long run.”

Still, I have reservations about AI in radiology, particularly when it comes to education. One of the main promises of AI is that it will handle the “easy” scans, freeing radiologists to concentrate on the “harder” stuff. I bristle at this forecast, since the “easy” cases are only so after we read thousands of them during our training—and for me they’re still not so easy! The only reason my mentors are able to interpret more advanced imaging is that they have an immense grounding in these fundamentals. Surely, something will be lost if we off-load this portion of training to AI, as it would if pilots turned over their “easy” flights to computers. As the neuroradiologist and blogger Ben White has pointed out, inexperienced radiologists are more likely to agree with an incorrect AI interpretation of a scan than radiologists with more experience, suggesting that in the future we will need even stronger humans in radiology, not rubber-stampers.