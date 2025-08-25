Abundance Cultists Don’t Get How Infrastructure Can Screw Black People

In the blink of an eye, Abundance-ism became an industry. Tickets quickly sold out for Abundance 2025, a September 4–5 conference in Washington, D.C., that will feature, alongside the three books’ authors, David Brooks; Republican Representative Brett Guthrie of Kentucky; Republican Governor Spencer Cox of Utah; and Dean Ball, who until recently was a senior policy adviser on artificial intelligence in the Trump White House. There’s also a new “mission-driven” Abundance-ist online magazine called The Argument featuring columns by Thompson, Matthew Yglesias, and Matt Bruenig (who gave Abundance an only mildly contemptuous review and will presumably play the role of sparring partner).

The inadequacy of the Abundance-ist outlook became clearer to me after I read another book published this fall that received much less attention: Dividing Lines: How Transportation Infrastructure Reinforces Racial Inequality, by Deborah N. Archer, president of the American Civil Liberties Union. (I interviewed Archer in April for the Washington, D.C., bookstore Politics & Prose.) Archer’s book explains that the 1956 Interstate Highway Act, which was enacted one month after the Supreme Court handed down Brown v. Board of Education, proved a godsend for conservative Deep South politicians then frantic to find new ways to preserve racial segregation.

Construction of interstate highways, segregationists realized, could be used to obliterate or isolate Black neighborhoods, and Southern state and local governments proceeded to do so with little interference from Washington. Archer further documents that local planning regarding surface roads, sidewalks, and allowable bus routes were used for the same purpose, often in recent memory. Georgia Representative Newt Gingrich, for instance, sided with white residents in Georgia’s Cobb County who opposed Atlanta city buses stopping in their suburban neighborhood. “People in Cobb County don’t object to upper-middle-class neighbors who keep their lawn and move to avoid crime,” Gingrich said. He continued: