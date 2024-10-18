What “Mass Deportation” Would Mean for the Economy

“Nobody takes those jobs after unauthorized people are removed, and the jobs just sit there empty, and that leads to reduction in demand for other jobs that are more likely to employ U.S.-born workers,” said Chloe East, associate professor of economics at the University of Colorado Denver. “Unauthorized immigrants are overrepresented as construction laborers, and when many of them are deported or detained, and employers can’t find people to do those jobs—because U.S.-born people don’t just slot in—employers also reduce demand for construction site managers, for example.”

Given the high number of undocumented laborers in the childcare industry, Trump’s mass deportation plan is likely to have several adverse knock-on effects as well. The past offers a good demonstration: As research has shown, the chilling effect created by the Secure Communities policy—a federal immigration enforcement program that resulted in 440,000 deportations between 2008 and 2014—led to a drop in the number of childcare workers, an industry dominated by women. Even though the majority of people deported by the Secure Communities policy were men, it had a cascading effect where women who were unauthorized to be in the U.S. removed themselves from the workforce as well. Moreover, it led to a decrease in the number of college-educated U.S.-born mothers with young children in the labor market.

“Lots of U.S.-born people in the U.S., most commonly those with higher levels of education and higher earnings potential, are very reliant on the care market and on childcare workers in order to be able to work outside the home,” said East, who has researched the impact of Secure Communities policy on the childcare industry. “So we see that when there are fewer childcare workers available, and the price of childcare goes up, some [U.S.-born] women decide to drop out of the labor market and take up that care work themselves.”