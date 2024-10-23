I Don’t Trust the Supreme Court With the 2024 Election

But there is one powerful actor in the presidential election that still keeps me up at night: the Supreme Court. I was fairly confident ahead of the 2020 election that the justices would not grossly intervene for Trump’s benefit. Indeed, they ultimately rejected MAGA litigation intended to throw out the results, wholesale. But the court’s rulings in Trump’s favor last term—first on disqualification under the Fourteenth Amendment and then on presidential immunity—mean I can’t make the same assumption this time.

For most of the Trump years, the Supreme Court did not show the former president any clear favoritism—by which I mean that its members did not rule in his favor in ways that did not reflect their general approach to the law. When the justices tossed a series of congressional subpoenas for Trump’s financial records in 2020, for example, it fit within the court’s general trend of insulating the executive branch from congressional scrutiny. That same day, they also allowed New York prosecutors to obtain those records with a grand jury subpoena, rejecting his sweeping arguments for immunity.

This trend continued through the end of Trump’s presidency as the justices consistently rejected his last-ditch legal attempts to overturn or change the election results in 2020. The Supreme Court even rejected a bizarre but well-organized lawsuit by Texas and other Republican-led states that sought to negate the electoral votes in multiple states that President Joe Biden had won, without hearing arguments on it. Eleventh-hour pleas to specific members of the court like Justice Samuel Alito also went nowhere.