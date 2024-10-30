The Battle for What May Be the Most Important County in the Country

The Democratic Party offices are on State Street, Erie’s main thoroughfare, formerly grandiose but currently uncharming, with strong downtown Newark vibes. Rick, a middle-aged volunteer who did not give his last name, fits lawn signs with a metal H-stake. Rick, who is wearing exercise clothes, says he has put together about “17 million” Harris-Walz signs. I tell him I will have to fact-check that. He laughs without looking up.

There’s a catch, something Clear and I have both noticed. “Now, I will say, when someone does have a Trump sign, it’s very large,” Clear says. She hates the incivility of Trumpism. She’s a lifelong Midwesterner, a suburban mom who thinks we could be heading down the road to fascism. And though she hates the rhetoric of Trumpism, which is all around her, she can’t help but take a very Trumpian dig at the people with the very large Trump signs: “I think that the size of the sign is compensating for something else,” Clear says.

Another sign, to Clear’s initial point about signage size: A Trump campaign poster hung from the roof of the Presque Isle Gun Shop. There is also a large Trump flag, flapping in the cooling breeze. Inside, you can purchase a shotgun whose stock proclaims “TRUMP 2024” and “TAKE AMERICA BACK.” A white woman, late middle age, buys a handgun. A young Black man, a military veteran, buys a Mossberg rifle. He also wants steel-cased bullets that are no longer available because they come from Russia, and there is no buying anything from Russia until the war in Ukraine ends. On a television above the entrance, Newsmax plays. John Kirby, the spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council, is on the screen, announcing that North Korean troops are now fighting on the Kremlin’s behalf. There is also a report in The Wall Street Journal that Tesla founder Elon Musk has been talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which seems not entirely kosher, to put it mildly. “I’m not in a position to corroborate the veracity of those reports,” says Kirby, a master at saying nothing while giving you the sense that he is doing everything he can to give you the straight dope.