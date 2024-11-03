After All the Mishegoss, Can Harris Get the Jewish Vote She Needs?

What’s more, there’s been an explosion of right-wing Jewish media in recent times, including Tablet, Jewish Insider, the extremely popular Ben Shapiro Show, as well as right-wing Jewish-adjacent media like virtually the entire Murdoch empire and Bari Weiss’s Free Press. These publications, like many of their funders, care a great deal more about Israel than they do about antisemitism: Indeed, the latter, in their words and posts, is often used as a false accusation against anyone who harshly criticizes any actions by the Jewish state.

Israel has become almost exclusively a conservative cause. While most Jews prioritize other issues in the voting booth, a significant number remain willing to outsource their opinions to whoever speaks for the Israeli government at any given time. Today that is clearly Donald Trump. Israel was the only putatively democratic nation that preferred Trump to Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Biden. Today, according to a mid-September poll, 58 percent of Israelis questioned would vote for Trump if given the chance, with just 25 percent choosing Harris. Trump is considerably less crazy than usual when he brags that “I could run for prime minister [of Israel] and get 97 percent of the vote.”

Today, Trump boasts that he talks regularly with Bibi Netanyahu and urges him to do whatever he pleases in Gaza and the West Bank. He uses the word “Palestinian” as an insult. At his recent Nazi-style rally at Madison Square Garden, his surrogate Rudy Giuliani insisted that Palestinians were “taught to kill Americans at [age] 2.” Harris’s record of support for Israel is nearly spotless—indeed, for many progressives, far too much so since Israel’s Gaza assault, when Harris has refused to break from Biden’s remarkably indulgent policies. But as those in the “pro-Israel” community judge these things, her rhetoric is a little too sympathetic to the Palestinians for complete comfort.