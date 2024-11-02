Among Arizona’s Latino Men, Trump’s Appeal Is Maddening but No Mystery

“There’s a lot of confusion on the economy with men,” Davis-Mazlum says. “Their thinking is, ‘I have less money for groceries and rent than four years ago.’ They have a very short memory span; that we had Covid and all the shortages in the supply chain, that Russia and Saudi Arabia produced less oil and that increased gas prices. They forget all that happened under Trump. And the other thing they forget is that two years ago everybody was talking that the United States was going to have a worse recession, worse than in the 1930s, and we’re not there yet. That’s the thing they’re forgetting. They’re economically ignorant.”

Trump has deployed his TV star charisma and self-made image as a billionaire and strongman across the “bro” podcasting world and social media in rallies and interviews. Besides a steady stream of anti-feminist and anti-immigrant insults and dark fascist threats, he engineered the overthrow of women’s right to abortion, an issue with appeal to conservative Latino men. “Abortion is harder for men than for women,” Davis-Mazlum says, noting that a proposition to protect abortion rights is on the ballot in Arizona. “Men don’t understand it. It’s their machismo.”

But Trump’s deal with Latinos may have hit a bump this week. His closing rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, a spectacle of racism, sexism, xenophobia, and moral turpitude, exposed one of the campaign’s cringiest moments, when a speaker called Puerto Rico, home to 3.5 million American citizens, “a floating island of garbage.”