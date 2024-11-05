Election Officials Are Bolstering Security Ahead of Tuesday

But Rachel Orey, the director of the Bipartisan Policy Center Election Project, noted that any election interference efforts, whether domestic or foreign, “haven’t been successful at scale.” “We haven’t seen any documented instances wherein an external group has been able to successfully either compromise an election system or significantly interfere with election operations,” Orey said. “That is a testament to the preparation that election officials have been putting in for the last four years.”

Officials and experts are also quick to note that actors spreading misinformation and conspiracies are not reflecting the reality of voting; rather, their most potent potential effect is in warping the perception of voting. Recent polling by Pew Research Center found that while the majority of Americans are confident that elections will be run well this year, Harris supporters are more likely than Trump supporters to believe that election systems are secure from hacking and technological threats. Polling by the Bipartisan Policy Center and Morning Consult has also found that 80 percent of voters believe that their vote will be counted accurately, an increase from last year, although Democrats and independents are more likely to be “very” or “somewhat” confident than Republicans.

Voter confidence is “stubborn,” Orey explained. However, a person is more likely to trust the results of an election if their preferred candidate wins, and they can also be swayed by the rhetoric from elites. “The way that people in power, the way that candidates, the way that the media talks about election outcomes, does influence how the public perceives them,” Orey said. If a voter is an enthusiastic supporter of Trump and only watches conservative media, for example, they may be less likely to believe their vote will be accurately counted, regardless of the reality.