Kamala Harris Pulled Off a Miracle

But there’s another way of looking at it: The fact that this race is essentially a coin flip is a miracle. Had Joe Biden not stepped aside and endorsed Harris in late July, he would have lost reelection. I don’t even feel compelled to explain why, as Biden’s certain defeat to Trump may be the one thing that everyone in Washington agrees on. Instead, Democrats now have an even shot at stopping him—and, by extension, halting the rise of American authoritarianism. In the excruciating hours ahead, that should be a source of comfort, if not relief.

One can quibble with the campaign Harris has chosen to run—and I have quibbled plenty—but she has done something extraordinary over the past 100 days, taking a race that Democrats were going to lose and making it winnable. In the early spring, when it was becoming clear that voters considered Biden incapable of serving a second term, Harris—an unpopular vice president whose only national campaign, in 2020, had been a short-lived disaster—was viewed with immense suspicion at best. Before Biden’s meltdown in his only debate against Trump this cycle, many worried that Harris would do even worse than Biden if she became the nominee.

After that meltdown, however, it was obvious that Harris was the only plausible replacement for Biden—and that, given the risk (and indeed likelihood) of a Trump landslide, any Democrat was preferable to the sitting president. There was not time for a conventional primary. Any effort by the Democratic National Committee to stage an accelerated one would have created division and controversy when the party simply couldn’t afford it. Harris, flawed though she may be, had to be the pick. While she has not run a perfect campaign by any means, she has exceeded expectations and quieted most of those who doubted her ability to unite the party.