Kamala Harris Just Destroyed Donald Trump in the Debate

That’s not a problem anymore. Harris undoubtedly “won” her debate against Trump on Tuesday night, but it’s important to understand why. She accomplished what Biden simply could not: to make it obvious that Trump is not only unfit for office, but severely unhinged—even more hinged than four years ago, when he tried to foment a coup. The contrast between the two candidates could not have been clearer during the debate. Harris made the case that she was confident and knowledgeable enough to be president, but more important, she baited Trump into reminding voters of just how crazy he is—and how exhausting a second Trump term would be.



Harris’s opening statement was marred by nerves but it set the stage for what was to come: She made the case that she was a normal person from a normal family running against a crazy extremist. Again and again, Harris successfully triggered Trump, who flew off on wild digressions—particularly on the subjects he should be strongest about. When the debate turned to immigration, Harris got him talking about crowd sizes—and then he started ranting about racist, xenophobic conspiracy theories about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets. She reminded him that he lost the 2024 presidential election fair and square, and that world leaders privately mocked him, which sent Trump on narcissistic tangents that only emphasized Harris’s core argument: Trump doesn’t care about voters; he only cares about himself. On abortion, Harris barely had to do anything. Trump openly boasted about his biggest election vulnerability—his pivotal role in the overturning of Roe v. Wade—and spent most of that portion of the debate parroting yet more insane right-wing conspiracy theories.

Harris didn’t have to be particularly clever; this was the equivalent of Bugs Bunny luring Elmer Fudd into a trap. But it was incredibly effective. Trump spent most of the 90 minutes foaming at the mouth—mostly about things that were of absolutely no significance to the normal lives of ordinary people, and often in ways that were either incoherent or detached from reality. Trump looked like a raving maniac—which is to say, he showed his true character.

