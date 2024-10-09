Kamala Harris Is Making the Same Mistakes She Made in 2019

“Where has this Kamala Harris been all along?” That was the question Time magazine posed three weeks after the vice president replaced President Joe Biden as the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. Harris, author Charlotte Alter noted, had been “underestimated” by her party as vice president; stories about her lackluster performance, often borne aloft on the strength of anonymous Democratic “insiders” with quotes at the ready, had been a mainstay during her time as Biden’s veep. As the Democratic nominee, however, there was nary a discouraging word. Instead, Harris found herself riding a wave of enthusiasm and seemed made for the moment: “A former prosecutor running against a convicted felon, a defender of abortion rights running against the man who helped overturn Roe v. Wade, a next-generation Democrat running against a 78-year-old Republican.”

Time was hardly the only outlet that noticed a transformation: This was not the same politician whose presidential bid crashed and burned five years ago. The Financial Times’s Edward Luce noted “a metamorphosis from indifferent vice-president to the source of Obama-scale enthusiasm” that had “caught almost everyone unawares,” marveling that a “once-in-a-generation” natural had been hiding behind the scenes. The New York Times charted her rapid evolution from sidelined vice president to arena-packing presidential candidate. A consensus quickly emerged: Harris had, without anyone noticing, become a force to be reckoned with, if not a generational politician.



Three months into her presidential campaign, a more nuanced portrait has emerged. Harris has, in most respects, defied skeptics (myself included) and quieted concerns about her appeal. The doubts about her ability to lead a presidential ticket were clearly unfounded: Harris is a strong candidate (and even better debater) who can win the election in November—all things that could not have been said about Joe Biden.



It is also increasingly evident that Harris is not a significantly different politician than she was five years ago. During her first presidential campaign, Harris struggled to articulate a larger thesis for her candidacy and largely failed to support her thin premises with a coherent policy program; she adopted and shed positions seemingly at random; she struggled when speaking to the media. She has since improved in most of those areas, but weaknesses remain. More than anything else, Harris has benefited from a change in context rather than some self-driven alteration: She is undoubtedly better suited to run a general election campaign than she was to run in a primary.

Harris is now more successfully executing the strategy that failed to catch fire in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, running as a protector of both the middle class and American democracy against a plutocratic, authoritarian opponent. She is also repeating many of the same mistakes: She is overcautious and reluctant to stake out positions; her priorities and approach to policy remain murky; her messaging is often overbroad. As the campaign enters its final stretch, Harris’s first, failed presidential run is increasingly instructive: She is, in many ways, running the exact same campaign now that she did five years ago and hoping for a different result.

