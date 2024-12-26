TV’s Year of Big Disappointments

A pervasive sense of disappointment has colored the way we perceived TV this year too. Some of 2024’s best TV writing has focused on the vast middlingness of the contemporary streaming landscape. There was James Poniewozik’s well-regarded manifesto about the “comforting problem of Mid TV”; M.C. Mah’s theory of the “good fan” who holds their prestige TV shows to an impossibly low standard; Daniel Bessner’s eviscerating examination of Hollywood’s now systemic lack of creative ambition; Olivia Stowell’s great, granular, “Let Down by Television,” an article about why contemporary viewers are asked to be “bowled over by merely competent” episodes and series. Stowell’s essay itself appeared in the inaugural issue of a new little magazine called the Mid-Theory Collective. Just this month, critic Jen Chaney described 2024 as “an uneventful wake for the peak TV era.”

The TV we’re watching, even if it’s perfectly pleasant, even if millions of fans say otherwise, is, cosmically, a little disappointing.

The premise undergirding all these thematically linked though contextually quite different takes is that the TV we’re watching, even if it’s perfectly pleasant, even if millions of fans say otherwise, is, cosmically, a little disappointing. Rather than contend with the idea of decline, rather than torture yourself—as I have, this year—with rewatches of bygone series like Friday Night Lights that could never, under any circumstances, be greenlit in this media environment, many viewers have recalibrated; begun to expect less. But for those of us who have tried hard not to accept this state as a foregone conclusion, it’s been difficult not to see the year in TV as a disappointment. It’s not all it could be, not all it should be, not quite what passionate, thinking, feeling viewers deserve for the tremendous expenditure of time they require.

While I remain an optimist, clinging for dear life to the handful of series that handily beat the “mid” allegations this year—about which more later—it is certainly true that plenty of series in 2024 have let us down. I would have bet money that Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, and Alfonso Cuaron could have managed to make a TV show that didn’t seem designed to insult its viewer. Disappointing. Netflix keeps delivering its most appealing TV series in such tiny proportions—Bridgerton season 3 clocked in at a paltry eight episodes, The Diplomat at a scandalous six—that it seems less like a dump and more like a dollop when they drop them all at once. Disappointing. The Bear’s creative team returned from a triumphant second season having learned, seemingly, every wrong lesson possible, delivering a pompous, aimless third season. The show was rescued only by a pair of quiet, standout episodes—including Ayo Edebiri’s directorial debut—that gave us a fleeting glimpse of what the show might have looked like free of its new decadent style. Disappointing, Chef! Great shows (Somebody Somewhere, My Lady Jane, Our Flag Means Death, Rap Sh!t, Evil) were canceled; awful shows (3 Body Problem) were renewed. Racist and misogynist trolls managed to sink The Acolyte and made it nearly impossible to have a reasonable conversation about the relative quality of True Detective: Night Country online. And beyond even that, Twitter, where I first found friends to talk about TV and share my work with over a decade ago, was transformed, by design, into a place that disincentivized those very types of connection. Disappointing.