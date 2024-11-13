Donald Trump has picked three anti-immigrant hard-liners for his administration: Stephen Miller will be deputy chief of staff for policy; Tom Homan, his former head of ICE, will be “border czar”; and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will be Homeland Security secretary. Which means Trump will act on his threat to carry out mass deportations. We talked to New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, who has a great new column arguing that mass deportations will cause a large spike in inflation. He explains why Trump’s policies will likely backfire; how he’ll corrupt government information to cover it up; and why Trump voters may soon be shocked at how badly he misled them. Listen to this episode here.
Krugman: Trump Voters About to Be Shocked at How Badly He Scammed Them
As Trump's personnel choices signal mass deportations are coming, New York Times columnist Paul Krugman explains how this will spike inflation—and why Trump voters will soon realize they've been had.
