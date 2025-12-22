Epstein Survivors Slam Trump’s DOJ Over Shoddy Release of Files
All those redactions and somehow the Department of Justice still didn’t redact survivors’ names.
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse are claiming that the Trump administration broke the law by failing to redact some of their names and withholding other documents.
In a joint statement Monday, multiple survivors slammed the government’s recent document dump for failing to redact “numerous victim identities” while also making “abnormal and extreme redactions with no explanation.”
“We are told there are that there are still hundreds of thousands of documents still unreleased. These are clear-cut violations of an unambiguous law.”
The statement follows a survivor’s formal legal notice to Justice Department attorneys on Saturday, claiming that the government had failed to redact their name after previously withholding their file.
“The DOJ asserts that my own file requires prolonged review to determine whether redactions are appropriate—yet it had no difficulty publicly releasing my identity in mass disclosure,” the survivor wrote.
The survivor noted that the Epstein Files Transparency Act included protecting the victims’ identities as a “central statutory safeguard.” At the same time, the DOJ has already been criticized for redacting many names from the files, including Trump’s, a move totally devoid of transparency.
The survivor added that if the government’s decision to include their name unredacted had been an effort to intimidate them, it had failed. “This unlawful disclosure does not silence me. It does not frighten me. If anything, it has made me more resolved than ever to resolve in full, lawful release of the Epstein files,” the survivor wrote.
Representatives Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie, who sponsored the Epstein files Transparency Act, have begun threatening to fine Attorney General Pam Bondi for every day she fails to release the full Epstein files, after failing to meet Friday’s deadline.