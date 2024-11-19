Trump Is Bringing Neoconservatism Back

Senator Marco Rubio, Trump’s pick as secretary of state, is a rabid Iran and China hawk, as is his pick for national security adviser, Representative Mike Waltz. Representative Elise Stefanik, who got the nod for ambassador to the United Nations, is avidly pro-Israel; former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, his pick for ambassador to Israel, has repeatedly stated that he believes the nation has a Biblical mandate to annex Gaza and the West Bank. Steven Witkoff, a close friend of Trump’s and a staunch backer of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was selected as special envoy to the Middle East. Rounding out the crew is John Ratcliffe for CIA director, another loyalist who previously was Trump’s director of national intelligence. Tulsi Gabbard, tapped for Ratcliffe’s old job, is a bit of an odd duck in the crew but is nevertheless pro-Russia and pro-Israel (and also pro-Assad and pro-Modi).

In total, it is a pro-war, pro-intervention Cabinet. One can certainly expect this group to tell Israel to “get it over with”—which would likely mean annexation of both Gaza and the West Bank. It is likely that Trump and his foreign policy team will push for an end to the war in Ukraine, albeit under terms that are remarkably friendly to Russia and its murderous dictator, Vladimir Putin. That settlement will increase the chances of global conflict, as Russia will suddenly be on NATO’s doorstep—either via Ukraine (or what’s left of it), if the country continues its path toward membership, or via future aggression toward Poland, a full NATO member.

Further conflict with Iran, which just had one of its nuclear installations taken out by Israeli missiles, seems inevitable regardless of how Trump’s team navigates the conflict in the Middle East. This group of advisers, meanwhile, seems intent on using American force against Iran. The Biden administration’s approach toward Israel has been inept, confused, and, in most respects, disastrous. But it has made avoiding a wider war a priority. That will no longer be the case. At the same time, a more aggressive posture toward China raises the odds of conflict in Asia. American foreign policy under Trump will be far more aggressive—and the prospect of war will grow.