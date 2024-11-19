How to Do Escapism in the Trump Era

Over the past two decades, American adults have increased the percentage of leisure time they spend alone and decreased the free time shared with members of other households. Although the Covid lockdowns exacerbated social isolation, a 2022 paper by the economist Enghin Atalay found that these were in fact long-term trends discernible well before 2020. Much of the increase in leisure time spent alone was explained by more time watching television and playing video games.

While streaming six seasons of The Crown or replaying all of The Legend of Zelda may help you forget that there is an unhinged, convicted felon about to have our nuclear codes, it won’t build the kind of social support networks needed to fight an erosion of democracy. As the political scientist Robert Putnam once lamented, “Watching Friends instead of having friends” has accelerated the forces tearing our society apart.

If we must retreat into the private sphere, we should populate it with cherished others. Friends don’t let friends binge-watch alone. Rather than reading on your own, buy an audiobook (or borrow one from Libby) and listen to it while you do a jigsaw puzzle or paint-by-numbers with someone else. Practice “scruffy hospitality” by inviting friends and neighbors over even when your house is a mess and you can only serve a frozen pizza. Watch sports with your buddies. Visit your parents. Play more board games. Congregate in a faith community. Nurture your lateral relationships of support and care in whatever form they take.