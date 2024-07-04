America, Don’t Succumb to Escapism

Trump peddles the biggest conspiracy theory of all: that Democrats stole the 2020 election through massive fraud. Nearly 70 percent of Republicans believe him. This suspicion reflects a larger trend. In 2024, the Pew Research Center found that “trust in the federal government has been consistently low for the last several decades,” with only about one in five Americans saying that “they trust the government in Washington to do what is right just about always/most of the time.”

We also find deteriorating mental and physical health. According to Gallup, rates of depression in the United States are at an all-time high, with almost a third of adults reporting that they’ve received an official depression diagnosis in their lifetimes. In 2023, about 17.8 percent of Americans said they were currently depressed, up from 10.5 percent in 2015. Alcohol consumption has increased in recent years, partially spurred by the pandemic lockdowns. But even before 2020, U.S. life expectancy at birth had been declining since 2015, in part reflecting what the economists Anne Case and Angus Deaton dubbed “deaths of despair.” These include excess deaths from alcoholism, drug overdoses, and suicide, not only for working-class white men but, increasingly, for people of color.

Americans have responded to their feelings of helplessness with their own kind of internal emigration. Frustration at the political sclerosis in Washington has turbocharged escapist trends. Romance and “romantasy” authors like Colleen Hoover and Sarah J. Maas now dominate the fiction bestsellers lists with their uplifting tales of happily-ever-after. “At a time when a lot of us are overwhelmed by outer problems that we can’t really fix, retreating to a world where the main worry is if person A and person B are going to figure out their issues in time to have a fulfilling relationship, while probably not worrying about their president starting a nuclear war, feels pretty dang good,” writes Alex Acks at Book Riot.