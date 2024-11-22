The House Just Made it Easier to Target Climate Groups

It’s easy to imagine that the definition of who is a terrorist and what it means to materially support them could become far broader in a Trump administration, particularly given how eager the right has long been to apply that definition to environmentalists. Nineteen states have significantly enhanced penalties for protesters challenging pipelines and other “critical infrastructure.” Dozens of people opposing a law enforcement training facility known as Cop City—construction of which would raze part of Atlanta’s Weelaunee Forest—have been charged under Georgia’s domestic terrorism law.

Trump’s pick to become secretary of state, Marco Rubio, has warned in recent years that members of Extinction Rebellion—the climate group started in the U.K.—would enter the country in order to commit “violence and terrorist acts.” In a June 2023 letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Rubio urged them to prevent Extinction Rebellion members from entering the country. “It should be obvious,” he wrote, “that foreign nationals who are members of violent extremist organizations should not be allowed into the country.”

Civil liberties organizations and pro-Palestine groups—those most explicitly targeted by H.R. 6408—were among a relatively small number of groups to raise alarm bells when it first came up for a vote and courted broad bipartisan support; following a rapid-fire push by those groups to stop it from coming up for a vote in the Senate, the bill lost steam. More than 100 organizations joined onto a letter from the ACLU to Congress in September, opposing H.R. 6408’s revival. The signatories included many climate and environmental groups, like the Sierra Club, Earthjustice Action, and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Republicans once again revived the push for this bill after Trump’s election, when a broader swath of resistance groups that had mobilized against Trump in 2016 urged their members to call their members of Congress to oppose it. Over the last week, groups opposed to the bill focused their efforts on the 52 Democrats who voted for H.R. 9495 in a failed attempt to pass the bill last week. (The bill was put to a House vote initially under a suspension of procedural rules, a relatively common practice which means that Republicans would’ve needed a two-thirds majority to pass it and it couldn’t be amended; they fell just short.)