Can the Most Reliable Legal Bulwark Against Trumpism Hold Again?

Among the most vocal of Trump’s appointees currently on the bench is Lawrence VanDyke, a former solicitor general of Nevada and Montana. ProPublica discovered that, much like many other Trump appointees, VanDyke was mentored by Trump’s legal adviser, Federalist Society founder Leonard Leo. VanDyke has frequently complained that his fellow jurists have played “dirty” regarding their rulings on immigration cases. The appointments of these new judges led Los Angeles Times reporter Maura Dolan to conclude in 2020 that Trump had effectively “flipped” the Ninth Circuit.

The question of how the court will survive under a second Trump term remains uncertain. Currently, nine of the 23 senior judges were appointed by Republican presidents dating back to the Nixon administration, while the remaining 14 were appointed by Democratic presidents going back to the Carter administration. All of the current 29 authorized active judgeships in the Ninth Circuit Court are filled. Erwin Chemerinsky explained to the Los Angeles Times that despite President Joe Biden’s efforts to strengthen the liberal branch of the Ninth Circuit by appointing new judges, the state of the court remains more ideologically divided than during the beginning of Trump’s first administration.

However, legal pundits have begun to look to the Ninth Circuit as a potential guardrail to a new Trump administration. Despite Trump’s appointments, the majority of the judges on the bench are liberal. In fact, several recent rulings by the Ninth Circuit have angered several Trump appointees on the bench. Since the end of Trump’s first term, the Ninth Circuit Court has taken a liberal stance on several hot-button issues such as gun control and immigration. On December 1, 2021, the Ninth Circuit upheld a California law banning high-capacity magazines over 10 rounds, overturning Judge Roger Benitez’s ruling to strike down the ban (Benitez has become a saint for Second Amendment advocates because of his pro-gun track record). As Hellman noted in his aforementioned article, the Ninth Circuit has articulated a particularly liberal vision when it comes to gun control.