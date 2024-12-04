Republicans’ War on ESG Has Reached New Heights of Stupidity

It’s a wild claim on a few fronts. Coal usage has been steadily declining in the United States for well over a decade. From 2000 through 2010, coal accounted for an average of 48.6 percent of U.S. electricity generation. The last year it was above 40 percent was in 2011. Coal generation declined steadily—by about 10,000 megawatts per year—through 2020, per the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. As the Covid-19 pandemic set in that year, coal was fueling just 20 percent of U.S. electricity generation; this year, it provided only around 16 percent of power here. Coal production has rapidly declined over the same time period. In 2014, the U.S. produced more than one billion short tons of coal. Last year, it produced 578 million.

Those declines are due largely to the shale boom, wherein cheap methane gas was able to replace coal on the grid throughout most of the country. Those trends have been especially dramatic in Texas, which is also a leading wind producer. Last year, Texas got just 13 percent of its power from coal; 22 percent came from wind and 51 percent from gas.

The three financial firms Paxton is suing, moreover, have never given the impression of being all that committed to environmental goals: Vanguard withdrew from the Net-Zero Asset Managers alliance in 2022 and was never a member of Climate Action 100+. State Street left C100+ in February, and Blackrock transferred its membership in that initiative to a smaller international arm after the alliance announced that members would need to ramp up corporate disclosures and take some actions to actually reduce emissions.