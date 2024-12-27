The Future of the Democratic Party Lies Far From Washington

In the same way that Nadler, Gottfried, and the Kids demanded every candidate, for every local party position and office, stand in united opposition to the Vietnam War, today’s activists must make opposing Trump and Trumpism a litmus test for support at every level of party politics and government. At first blush, it may seem illogical. What’s a local school board member supposed to do about big national policies beyond their remit?

It’s all about digging deep wells of political pressure, and getting that energy to start flowing upward and outward. After all, the school board member who wins the support of activists and voters for being outspoken in opposition to Trump today will get the attention of the city councilperson of the same party who’s worried about winning a primary. They will feel the political pressure to do the same. That city councilman, now gaining the support of the base, might be a challenger for Congress tomorrow. That will force that incumbent Congress member to get with the program to fend off their own primary challenge. And who knows? They may be a challenger for the Senate tomorrow. Now, all of a sudden, the incumbent senator has to take notice. In this way, a few well-played notes way down-ticket lead to a louder orchestration playing over the landscape.

Needless to say, it takes a hell of a lot less energy and money to get a school board member on your side than it does to try to jump right into a Senate race to try to influence its outcome. Activists can more thoroughly control the conversation in the public square by systematically bringing elected officials to their side, starting at the local level. It also takes much less money and energy to defeat lower-level candidates who don’t play ball and send a message to those higher up.