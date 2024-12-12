Eric Trump is the face of the new Trump oligarchy. At a conference this week, he said straight out that he and father Donald Trump will work together once Trump is president to push crypto—which the Trump family has direct investments in—demonstrating striking audacity about their coming self-dealing. Eric, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, has also been prominently negotiating the ethics policy—or lack thereof—that Trump will deign to accept as president. We talked to Casey Michel, the author of several books on American kleptocracy, who explains how conditions are ripe for unprecedented elite corruption to flourish. Listen to this episode here.
PODCAST
Eric Trump Drops Unnerving Hint About His Dad’s Coming 2025 Corruption
As Donald Trump’s son sends surprisingly clear signals about what’s coming, an expert on kleptocracy explains why conditions are ripe for the new Trump oligarchy to launch an extraordinary corruption spree.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Eric Trump, executive vice president of Trump Organization Inc., in New York City on November 3, 2023