Trump Threatens Five Republicans Who Voted to Rein Him in on Venezuela
President Trump is losing control of Senate Republicans.
President Trump thinks that any Republican who dares to push back on his senseless incursion into Venezuela should “never be elected to office again.”
“Republicans should be ashamed of the Senators that just voted with Democrats in attempting to take away our Powers to fight and defend the United States of America. Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, and Todd Young should never be elected to office again,” Trump wrote Thursday on Truth Social. “This Vote greatly hampers American Self Defense and National Security, impeding the President’s Authority as Commander in Chief.”
This comes as the Republicans named—along with Senate Democrats—voted 52–47 to advance the War Powers Resolution, which would force Trump to seek Congress’s approval before conducting any further uniliteral military offensives in Venezuela. A final Senate vote on the legislation is expected next week, and it would then need to pass the House and be signed by Trump himself—making it unlikely it will actually become law.
Trump’s poor-tempered response—which may kneecap his own party given that Collins is up for reelection this year—only goes to show why he should not have unfettered ability to engage in war.
“In any event, and despite their ‘stupidity,’ the War Powers Act is Unconstitutional, totally violating Article II of the Constitution, as all Presidents, and their Departments of Justice, have determined before me,” Trump continued, maintaining that Article II gives him the inherent power to go to war. “Nevertheless, a more important Senate Vote will be taking place next week on this very subject.”
Collins, the only senator on the list up for reelection, seemed unfazed.
“The President obviously is unhappy with the vote,” she said, according to Semafor’s Burgess Everett. “I guess this means that he would prefer to have Governor Mills or somebody else.”