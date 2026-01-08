Tulsi Gabbard Had No Clue What Trump Was Doing in Venezuela

Footage of the incident showed Good, who was blocking traffic, wave at the agents and urge them to “go around” her vehicle. Instead, the ICE agents swarmed her vehicle, pulling on the doors and demanding she “get out of the fucking car!” One witness even said that another officer ordered her to leave. When Good attempted to drive away from the group of officers, one officer standing in front of the vehicle shot her in the head at least three times.

But even if everything Vance was saying was true—and multiple videos indicate it’s not—that would not mean that Good should be killed. The penalty for not complying with ICE cannot be death.

“If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth,” Vance raged Thursday. It seems that what he really meant was, “If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to say what I want to hear.”