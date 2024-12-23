How Telemedicine Benefits Became a Casualty of Congress’s Chaos

The ability to see doctors virtually has been a silver lining of the pandemic. It’s gone a long way to making health care more accessible to those who are too disabled or too vulnerable to go to the doctor, as well as making things much more convenient for everyone else—especially those living in underserved rural areas. It is perhaps the only improvement to the health care industry in recent years.

Telehealth funding for Medicare patients—some 66 million Americans, which includes seniors as well as many with long-term disabilities—was enacted in March 2020 but was set to expire at the end of December 2024 if Congress did not act. In its current state of dysfunction, multiple bipartisan bills oriented at extending telemedicine floundered in committee all year, only for parts to end up hastily shoved into a continuing resolution that lawmakers had actually, somehow, agreed upon—just days before the government was set to run out of funding. That initial deal was better than expected for health care; it included an extension for telehealth, continued community health care center funding, and measures to both lower prescription drug prices, as well as (mostly) reverse a pay cut to Medicare providers.

But that plan fell apart for a familiar reason: Republican Party nonsense, with a new disturbing twist. On Wednesday, Elon Musk and Donald Trump trashed the continuing resolution, causing “an epic meltdown” as House Speaker Mike Johnson attempted to come up with a new bill that could be passed in two days, under threat of government shutdown. The bill that ultimately passed is a stopgap measure, extending telehealth for Medicare for three months but leaving out pharmacy benefit manager reforms and maintaining the Medicare provider pay cut.