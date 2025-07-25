Trump’s Budget Law Will Wreck Reproductive Health Care for Millions

The law prohibits any reproductive health clinic that performs abortions and receives more than $800,000 in federal reimbursements from receiving Medicaid funding for one year. Although it does not mention Planned Parenthood by name, it effectively defunds the organization, given its high operating budget. Abortion rights advocates say that the law also may serve as a backdoor ban on the procedure even in states where abortion is legal; the law leaves nearly 200 Planned Parenthood clinics at risk of closure, 90 percent of which are in states where abortion is legal.

“It’s going to make it harder for everybody in those states—and everybody coming from other states where abortion has already been banned or severely restricted—to access care,” said Karen Stone, vice president of public policy and government relations at the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

Planned Parenthood is already prohibited by federal law from using Medicaid funds to provide abortions—with the exceptions of cases of rape, incest, and life endangerment—although 20 states use their own funds to cover abortion for Medicaid particpants. It instead uses those resources to provide other kinds of reproductive health care. According to KFF, Planned Parenthood clinics serve more than two million patients per year; moreover, roughly four in 10 Medicaid recipients reported receiving medical care from a Planned Parenthood facility at some point. Planned Parenthood health centers provide health care unrelated to abortion, including cancer screenings, contraception, and testing for sexually transmitted infections. If they are cut off from federal funding, it becomes more difficult for clinics to see those low-income patients who may be in need of these services because the health centers would not be reimbursed for the care they provide.