Federal Agents Directly Copy White Nationalists in Immigration Raid
Why are Border Patrol agents borrowing ideas from the Patriot Front?
The Department of Homeland Security was caught transporting Border Patrol agents in a Penske moving van, a tactic they seem to have borrowed directly from the white nationalist militia group Patriot Front.
A short video from an immigration raid Wednesday shows more than a dozen masked agents spilling out the back of a Penske truck in the McArthur Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, chasing after people as they fled. Gregory Bovino, who heads the immigration crackdown in that region, called the raid “Operation Trojan Horse.”
The tactic seems to have come directly from the Patriot Front, which used a Penske van earlier this summer in Missouri to attack a Pride Parade, with its members bursting from the moving van while carrying shields and tactical gear.
Penske has distanced itself from both. The company denounced Patriot Front back in June and banned the individuals involved in the Missouri attack from future rentals. And while they did not criticize the DHS on Wednesday, they did note that they “strictly prohibit” the use of their trucks to transport people.
“The company was not made aware that its trucks would be used in today’s operation and did not authorize this,” Penske wrote. “Penske will reach out to DHS and reinforce its policy to avoid improper use of its vehicles in the future.”
It’s unsurprising to see the agents carrying out Trump’s indiscriminate immigration crackdown use the same strategy as a group that wants to keep this country white. It’s almost as if they have the same goals.